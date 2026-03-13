Student Continues Eating Shawarma As Ugly Girl Fight Erupts Out In O.P. Jindal University Canteen; Video Viral

O.P. Jindal, Sonipat: A video from the cafeteria of O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat is going viral on social media, but it is not just the fight in the clip that has caught people’s attention. What many viewers are talking about online is a student who continues eating his meal calmly while the altercation unfolds just a few feet away.

Girls going all WWE fighting in Jindal University, Sonepat.



Why should guys have all the fun!!! pic.twitter.com/yqhvEOrcgg — Instant Info (@InstantInfo07) March 13, 2026

The video that is currently circulating on social media, X, is showing a group of female students engaging in a fist fight inside the dining area of the university. In this video, various female students are seen pulling each other's hair, slapping each other, during this ongoing scuffle inside this packed canteen filled with various other students.

In the video, a large number of students are watching this ongoing fight between these female students. In this video, various individuals are seen recording this incident, whereas others are seen shouting 'Maaro maaro' while watching this ongoing fight.

However, the moment that has particularly stood out to viewers is the reaction of a student seated close to the scuffle. In the video, the student appears to be eating a shawarma while the fight continues just a few feet away. Despite the chaos unfolding around him, he remains seated and continues to enjoy his meal & seemingly unfazed by the situation.

As the altercation continues, Security personnel, along with other staff, are seen rushing into the scene and trying their best to separate the students who were involved in the fight and tries to control the situation.

It is still unknown what exactly led to the fight, and O.P. Jindal Global University hasnt made any statement about this incident.