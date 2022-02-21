Student body holds rally against hooliganism' of DU SOL administration

New Delhi: On Monday, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student organisation, held a rally to protest what they called the management of Delhi University's School of Open Learning's hooliganism (SOL).

According to the KYS, a number of students were beaten up by the SOL administration on Thursday during a protest over issues that affected them, such as the non-commencement of offline classes, late distribution of study materials, and exam format.

Holding banners and pamphlets reading we demand parity among education Institutions and will not tolerate misconduct with SOL students , the protesters demanded justice and commencement of offline classes as they marched from SOL's North Campus building to the vice-chancellor's office.

"Instead of addressing the issues, the SOL administration beat up a delegation of students who had gone to submit a memorandum. The students were confined, abused and beaten up at the behest of SOL officiating principal, the KYS alleged.





Despite DU reopening on February 17, SOL has not started offline classes, it added.





The student outfit also raised the issue of the mode of upcoming examination.





The students are anxious about the mode of examination for the fourth and sixth semesters as SOL is to conduct physical mode examinations in May. This is highly problematic as these batches of students would be taking examinations in the physical mode for the first time without any grounding in this mode, the student body noted.





Meanwhile, the SOL officiating principal has filed a police complaint against KYS while the student outfit also gave a complaint to the police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:06 PM IST