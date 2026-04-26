Student Assaults Teacher On Road In Jodhpur; Video Goes Viral

Jodhpur: A disturbing video shared on social media by X user Dixit Parihar has gone viral, claiming to show a student brutally assaulting a teacher on a public road in the Saran Nagar area of Banar. The clip has triggered widespread outrage, with users condemning the rising incidents of violence in public spaces.

According to the video, the incident appears to have resulted from a minor traffic accident. The video shows two men, one wearing a white T-shirt and the other in a striped T-shirt, having a heated argument on the street.

"What happened?" Tell me what happened!” the man in the white T-shirt is heard shouting, accusing the other man of hitting his scooter. The situation quickly escalates as both begin pushing and shoving each other.

A scooter can be seen lying on the road, indicating a possible collision that triggered the altercation.

Bystanders Attempt to Intervene

As the fight intensifies, a woman in the background is heard shouting, “Stop it! Someone call the police!” while several bystanders attempt to separate the two men.

“Calm down! Let go of him!” members of the crowd can be heard saying as they step in to de-escalate the situation.

Despite intervention, the man in the white T-shirt continues to beat the man. The other man responds angrily, asking him to mind his language, especially in the presence of women gathered at the scene.

Video Triggers Strong Reactions Online

The incident has sparked intense debate online, with several users expressing anger, frustration, and concern over public behavior.

One user said that strict punishment was necessary and even criticised those who stepped in to intervene. Another blamed poor upbringing, remarking that the “software and hardware” of parents need fixing. Others questioned the role of bystanders, with one user asking why people did not physically step in sooner to stop the fight

Some users linked such violent behavior to the family environment, suggesting that actions like these reflect what individuals learn at home. Another comment mocked the person involved, targeting their upbringing and background.