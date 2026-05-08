Student Alleges Physical Assault By Seniors In Viral Video From Prayagraj's Motilal Nehru Medical College

Prayagraj, UP: A disturbing video from Motilal Nehru Medical College has gone viral on social media, with a claim that juniors at the college are being accused of intimidation and physical harassment inside one of Uttar Pradesh’s oldest medical institutions almost every day by seniors.

According to the allegation, phones are routinely taken away at night so that juniors cannot contact family members or file complaints.

The post that accompanied the clip alleged that one junior, after being beaten, recorded the confrontation. It further claimed that after the recording surfaced, seniors began threatening the student’s friends as well.

“Juniors are forced to stand for hours while being assaulted. This is not ragging, this is physical and mental harassment,” the viral post stated. The college administration had not issued a formal public statement at the time this report was written.

What the viral video shows

The video captures a tense confrontation inside college hostel corridor. A junior student, holding a phone and recording the exchange, is heard telling a senior that she needs proof because she plans to file a complaint. “Didi, kyunki main complaint daalungi na, toh mujhe proof toh chahiye hoga na ki aap mere saath kya kar rahe ho? Aapne meri ungli mod di hai, aur yahan sabko pata hai ki aapne meri ungli mod di hai, theek hai?”

A line of students can be seen standing nearby. The junior alleges that the group has been deliberately made to stand there so that pressure can be built against her. “Aur ye meri batchmates ko mere khilaaf bhadka rahe hain. Bematlab mein lobby walon ko khada kar rakha hai,” she says in the recording.

She repeats the allegation a few moments later, saying everyone present knows that the seniors “raised their hand first.”

Seniors mock complaint during recording

As the junior continues filming, seniors in the video appear to dismiss her accusations. One of them, apparently referring to the complaint, says sarcastically, “Aise aate hain, uske baad har baat pe complaint daal denge… kal informatory call bhi laga denge.”

At another point, a senior counts the number of students standing in the corridor and gestures toward them. “Ek, do, teen, chaar… ye mere lobby wale hain. Gyarah log hain. Kya lobby walon ne saat phere liye hain kya? Sab saath rahenge, sabki dosti hai, ek doosre ke liye mar-mit jayenge.”

Another senior can be heard saying: “Baat ye nahi hai. Baat badtameezi ki hai. Tum apne senior se itni badtameezi mat karo.” A second voice, in the middle of the exchange, adds mockingly: “Bana lo yaar, bana lo.”

At the end of the video both senior can be seen laughing and saying, ““Woh keh rahi hai ki didi, sab aapse ladne ko taiyaar hain.”

@Prayagarajpol @mlnmcprayagraj Respected Sir, Jai Hind. Ragging is a crime and a person doing ragging of his juniors is a criminal. Sir it is requested that please take cognizance of this ragging incident and do the needful at the earliest. — DINESH KUMAR (@DineshSehgal7) May 7, 2026

Allegations go beyond a single incident

The video has drawn wider attention because it appears to support broader allegations now circulating online. According to the posts, this was not an isolated clash.

Juniors at Motilal Nehru Medical College have alleged that seniors routinely snatch away phones at night, force them to stand for long periods, verbally abuse them and, in some cases, physically assault them.

Expel all the culprits from university and debaar them from any university course for 5 years. — Navi (@legalnavneet) May 7, 2026

FPJ has not independently verified those claims. The publication does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Social Media reaction after video surfaces

As the video spread, anger quickly spilled over onto social media, with many users directly tagging authorities and demanding immediate intervention.

Several posts were addressed to Prayagraj Police and Motilal Nehru Medical College, calling for urgent action.

One user wrote, “Respected Sir, Jai Hind. Ragging is a crime and a person doing ragging of juniors is a criminal. Please take cognizance of this ragging incident and do the needful at the earliest.”

Another demanded the strongest possible punishment, saying, “Expel all the culprits from the university and debar them from any university course for five years.”

A similar sentiment echoed across many reactions. Several users said the matter should not wait for a formal complaint.

“The case should be taken suo motu cognizance of, investigated as soon as possible,” one post read, while another added, “Strict action must be taken against seniors.”

One widely shared comment said, “Strict action must be taken. Many talented children have even lost their lives due to ragging. The laps of many parents have been left empty. Hooliganism has many forms, ragging is one of them.”

As outrage grew, users also tagged senior officials including Prayagraj Police, District Magistrate Prayagraj, Chief Minister's Office Uttar Pradesh, and Yogi Adityanath, urging them to intervene before the situation worsens.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.