Stricter US Visa Rules May Cut Foreign Student Enrolment By 1.1 Lakh In Fall 2026: Report | Canva

Washington: Stricter visa rules and uncertain policy are expected to lead to up to 1.1 lakh fewer registrations of foreign students in American colleges and universities in Fall 2026, a new report by a non-profit organisation of educators said.

The NAFSA: Association of International Educators report projected that the decline in enrolment of international students could lead to a loss of USD 3.4 billion in local spending and hit an estimated 39,000 jobs.

Decline in student registrations

As per the report by NAFSA and research firm JB International, the registration of international students in Fall 2025-26 was an estimated 11.69 lakh, which has declined to 10.57 lakh this year.

India is the largest source of international students in the US, with over 3.63 lakh enrolling for different courses in the 2024-25 academic year.

According to the report, international students contributed USD 41.77 billion to the local economy in the Fall 2025-26. The same number is projected to be at USD 38.37 billion in 2026-27.

"The projections underscore what we've long warned: US policy and regulations affect where international students plan to invest their future -- and their decisions carry significant short- and long-term consequences for US society and economy,” said Fanta Aw, Executive Director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

Read Also Lok Sabha Panel Flags Lack Of Preparation For 3rd Language Rollout From Class 6 Under NEP 2020

Visa policies affect enrolments

Besides stricter travel policies, the Department of State's priority to issue visas for the FIFA World Cup ticket holders over students also hit international enrolments at universities.

Historically, the Department has prioritised student and scholar visa applications during this peak season, helping ensure timely campus arrivals, the report noted.

Last year, the government restricted visitors from dozens of countries, such as Afghanistan and Yemen, citing security concerns.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security finalised a rule that will bar international students from staying in the US for longer than four years without an extension.

Also Watch:

Impact on students and economy

The change in rule could create challenges for students in lengthy doctoral programs or those who hoped to remain in the US for temporary work after school.

“All Americans lose when international students and scholars are driven to more welcoming countries. Forfeiting the US position as the top destination for global talent hurts students, hospitals, research laboratories, the economies – and carries the real risk that the next big invention will not happen on US soil,” the NAFSA official said.

Graduate-level enrolment declines are the primary driver of economic losses, particularly among institutions with the largest international student populations, the report said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)