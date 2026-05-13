‘Stop This Coming Soon Message’: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Fuels Anxiety Among Students As They Demand Exact Date

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The wait for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has become increasingly stressful for lakhs of students and parents across the country. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced an official result date, repeated “Coming Soon” notifications on DigiLocker and UMANG have only intensified anticipation and confusion.

Students who appeared for the board examinations are checking result portals every few minutes, hoping for an update. Instead, they are met with the same vague message, with no confirmation on the exact date or time of the result declaration.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon

Earlier, many reports suggested that the CBSE Class 12 results would be announced on April 30, 2026. However, that date passed without any official update.

Later, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj clarified that the Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the third week of May 2026.

As of now, CBSE has not issued a formal notification mentioning the exact result date. This is consistent with the board’s usual practice of keeping the final date under wraps until shortly before the results are published.

DigiLocker and UMANG Notifications Trigger Speculation

Over the past few days, students noticed “CBSE Result 2026 – Coming Soon” alerts appearing on the DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

Normally, such notifications are seen as signs that the result announcement is near. However, unlike some state boards and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, where a DigiLocker update is often followed by results within a day, CBSE tends to keep the “coming soon” banner active for several days before releasing results.

This difference has led to confusion, especially among students comparing this year’s timeline with other education boards.

Students Voice Frustration Online

Many students and parents have taken to social media to express their frustration over the prolonged wait.

One user wrote said that, “Stop this ‘coming soon’ message. Do you even understand the anxiety that students are going through?”

Another student commented, “Why have you kept the CBSE 12 Result ‘coming soon’ for the last two days? Every five to ten minutes children are checking, and it is creating too much anxiety among students and parents.”

A third user compared the delay to national election timelines, saying: “Even the Election Commission does not take this much time to announce results.”

Others pointed out that students are juggling board result anxiety alongside preparation for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and college admission deadlines.

Awaiting the Final Announcement

With CBSE expected to declare the Class 12 results soon, students may not have to wait much longer. Until the board releases a firm date, however, uncertainty is likely to continue.

For now, the strongest sentiment emerging online is clear: students want the board to replace the vague “coming soon” message with a confirmed result date and time.