Statewide Bihar Bandh Over NEET Paper Leak Gains Momentum As Student Groups Hold Widespread Protests Amid Heavy Security | Video | X / IANS

Patna: Members of left-wing student organisations took to the streets in several districts of Bihar on Saturday in support of the statewide bandh against NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

Security has been tightened with heavy police deployment in Patna, Siwan, Jehanabad, Sheikhpura, Rohtas and other places.

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There was not much impact of the bandh on normal life in Patna, police said.

Flag march has been initiated by police in several areas, including Patna's Paliganj locality, as a precautionary measure.

Administration has ordered private schools in Patna to remain closed during the band.

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Protesters carrying banners of All India Students Association (AISA) and Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) blocked the Samastipur-Patna main road by burning tyres and raised slogans against the government.

They also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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In Bihar's Siwan district, AISA, RYA and other left-wing organisations staged protests at JP Chowk.

Former MLA and CPI(ML) leader Amarjeet Kushwaha, who was present during the protest, said, "Protest has been underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the last 26 days. Students also came out on the streets of Patna on Wednesday. However, both in Delhi and in Patna, they faced brutal police action. Even women and girls were not spared." He alleged that the government has adopted a dictatorial approach towards handling protests.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)