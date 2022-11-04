e-Paper Get App
Start-ups to go big at Mumbai college

The centre has registered ten start-ups from across the country and has guided and trained them in areas such as funding and patent filing

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
Photo credit: Pixabay
Mumbai: The Jai Hind College has started an Incubator & Accelerator Centre (IAC) to promote entrepreneurship and nurture young businesses both, within and outside the college.

The centre has registered ten start-ups from across the country and has guided and trained them in areas such as funding and patent filing. This was established in 2020, with Dr. Ashok Wadia as principal and Dr. Rakhi Sharma as mentor-in-charge.

