 Stanford University: Economist And Stanford Alumnus Jonathan Levin Appointed Next President
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStanford University: Economist And Stanford Alumnus Jonathan Levin Appointed Next President

Stanford University: Economist And Stanford Alumnus Jonathan Levin Appointed Next President

Economist and Stanford alumnus Jonathan Levin has been named the university's next president.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Jonathan Levin | Stanford News

In a recent announcement made by the Board of Trustees of Stanford University on Friday, Jonathan Levin, a economist and Stanford alumnus, has been appointed as the next president of Stanford University. Levin, who has served as the dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Business for the past eight years, will officially assume office on August 1, 2024.

Jerry Yang, Chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed gratitude to the 20-member Presidential Search Committee (PSC) for their attention in the selection process. He highlighted Levin's unanimous selection by both the search committee and the trustees, emphasising his exceptional qualities and suitability for the role.

According to a Stanford report, Yang praised Levin's unique combination of attributes, including a profound understanding and passion for Stanford, a distinguished record of academic and leadership achievements, as well as analytical capabilities to address intricate strategic challenges. He also commended Levin's collaborative and optimistic approach to work, describing him as principled, humble, authentic, thoughtful, and inspiring.

Journey rooted in Stanford

Levin's connection with Stanford traces back to his undergraduate years, where he obtained a BA in English and a BS in mathematics in 1994. He furthered his academic pursuits with an MPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD in economics from MIT. Throughout his tenure at Stanford, Levin has made significant contributions, notably serving as the Holbrook Working Professor of Price Theory in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: "Safeguarding Students Top Priority Of US Universities", Says US Consulate
article-image

Legacy of academic excellence

During his tenure as the chair of the Stanford economics department from 2011 to 2014, he oversaw the hiring of four Clark Medalists and two future Nobel laureates, among other strategic efforts that elevated the department's reputation. Furthermore, Levin was a member of the Science and Technology Council of Advisors under President Biden.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISRO YUVIKA 2024: Second Selections Declared, Check Official Website for Details

ISRO YUVIKA 2024: Second Selections Declared, Check Official Website for Details

UK: King’s College To Open Campus In Gurugram

UK: King’s College To Open Campus In Gurugram

Indian Navy Merchant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 4108 Vacancies Now!

Indian Navy Merchant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 4108 Vacancies Now!

Income Tax Department Announces 2024 Recruitment: Explore Vacancies, Post Details, and Application...

Income Tax Department Announces 2024 Recruitment: Explore Vacancies, Post Details, and Application...

SSC CHSL 2024 Notification To Be Out Soon On ssc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Cut Off Marks

SSC CHSL 2024 Notification To Be Out Soon On ssc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Cut Off Marks