 St. Xavier's College To Host Harvard Delegation For Spring Conference In March
Sharvani VardeUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
St. Xavier's College | Image credits: Google

Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College is all set to host a delegation from Harvard College, Boston, during the upcoming Spring Conference.

The Spring Conference, under the Harvard Colleges in Asia Program, will take place from the March 10, 2024, to March, 17, 2024 and the theme is “Embracing the unknown: the path less traveled”.

Several activities and speaker sessions are planned for the delegation. St. Xavier’s College has been a part of the Harvard Colleges in Asia Program which is an exchange program between Harvard and selected colleges across Asian countries. 

This program was founded to foster a mutual interest and understanding between students from Harvard and other top universities across Asia. It’s a platform for student exploration and development, connecting the world’s future leaders and strengthening international relationships of tomorrow. 

Earlier, 10 students attended the Winter Conference in Boston in January 2024. St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai is all set to host a delegation from Harvard College, Boston for the Harvard College of Asia Program’s Spring Conference.

