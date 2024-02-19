St. Xavier's College To Host Harvard Delegation For Spring Conference In March

St. Xavier's College | Image credits: Google

Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College is all set to host a delegation from Harvard College, Boston, during the upcoming Spring Conference.

The Spring Conference, under the Harvard Colleges in Asia Program, will take place from the March 10, 2024, to March, 17, 2024 and the theme is “Embracing the unknown: the path less traveled”.

St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai has been a part of the Harvard Colleges in Asia Program since 2003 which is an exchange program between Harvard and selected colleges across Asian Nations.

This program was founded to foster a mutual interest and understanding between students from Harvard and other top universities across Asia. It’s a platform for student exploration and development, connecting the world’s future leaders and strengthening international relationships of tomorrow.

St. Xavier’s, Mumbai is the only college in India that participates in this program in India. As a result of which 10 students attended the Winter Conference in Boston in January 2024.