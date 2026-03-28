SSLC Reforms In Karnataka: Grading System For Third Language, Moral Science, And Focus On Student Well-Being

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 exams | IANS- Representational pic

Karnataka SSLC: The Karnataka government has made several announcements regarding reforms that are focused on reducing academic stress for students in the state, especially those in SSLC (Class 10).

The update was shared by the Karnataka Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, on March 27, 2026. According to this announcement, several reforms are being made to tackle issues related to stress and examinations, keeping in mind the mental health of students. “Our aim is stress-free education and a valuable future for students. We are trying to move away from a fear-based education system."

Shift from marks to grades

One of the major changes that has been announced in the new format is the introduction of a grading system for the third language in SSLC examinations. For languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu, no marks will be allotted; instead, grades will be awarded. The move is expected to ease the pressure of pass-fail outcomes in these subjects, which often add to students’ overall stress.

Focus on moral education

In another significant step, the government has decided to introduce ‘Moral Science’ as a subject from the current academic year. The aim, according to the minister, is to help shape students into responsible and well-rounded individuals. The state will also provide free textbooks for this course.

Concerns over digital exposure

The issue of children’s exposure to social media also found mention in the announcement. Bangarappa noted that there had been serious discussions around restricting social media use for children under the age of 16. While no formal rule has been announced yet, he urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s digital habits.

Exam schedule changed

Alongside these reforms, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has made a minor revision to the SSLC 2026 exam timetable. The third language exam, which was earlier scheduled for March 30, will now be held on March 31 due to a change in the Mahaveer Jayanti holiday.

The festival, initially expected to fall on March 31, has been moved to March 30 as per a revised state government notification. As a result, all third language papers—including Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu—have been rescheduled.

The board clarified that all other exams will continue as per the original timetable, with the SSLC examinations running from March 18 to April 2. Examination centres have been instructed to strictly follow the updated schedule to avoid confusion.

