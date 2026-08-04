SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: Identity Verification Slot Selection Begins Today At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for Identity Verification (IV) of candidates provisionally shortlisted in the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2025.

Candidates shortlisted in the first round can now select their preferred venue, date and slot for Identity Verification through the designated login module on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Direct link to read the official announcement

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: Identity Verification Schedule

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

FRTA result declared: July 31, 2026

Slot selection begins: August 4, 2026, at 11 AM

Slot selection closes: August 6, 2026, at 11 AM

Identity Verification: August 11 and 12, 2026

Mode of IV: Physical verification

Venue: Cities of the concerned SSC Regional Offices

The exact venue address for the Identity Verification process will be displayed in the designated login module while candidates select their venue, date and slot.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: FIX and FLOAT options under SSC Stenographer allocation

The Identity Verification is being conducted for candidates selected in the FRTA who are required to exercise the 'FIX' and 'FLOAT' options under the Commission's earlier notices dated March 3 and April 8, 2026.

Candidates will have to complete the process physically at the designated venue. SSC has made it clear that simply being shortlisted in the FRTA does not remove the requirement to attend Identity Verification.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: Steps to book IV slot

Candidates shortlisted in the FRTA can select their Identity Verification slot by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the designated login module for candidates recommended in the FRTA.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Select the venue, date and available slot for Identity Verification.

Step 5: Check the venue details displayed on the portal.

Step 6: Submit the slot selection within the specified deadline.

Step 7: Save or download the confirmation/details for future reference.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: SSC warns candidates against missing identity verification

Candidates need to be particularly careful about the dates. SSC has stated that anyone who fails to appear physically for the Identity Verification process will be treated as absent.

Such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final result.

The Commission has also said that requests for a change in the allotted venue or date of Identity Verification will not be entertained. Its decision in this regard will be final and binding.

SSC has advised that candidates should carefully check the venue information provided during slot selection, as requests for a later change in the venue or date will not be accepted.