SSC Sliding Framework System 2026: Instructions For Candidates Released;  FIX Vs FLOAT Explained Here 

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification stating that it is introducing the Sliding Framework System for the allocation of posts/departments to qualifying candidates. This mechanism will help address the issue of a large number of vacancies remaining unfilled each year, primarily due to candidates not appearing for Document Verification or not joining their allotted departments after selection.

This mechanism is introduced to make changes to enable a single round of reallocation for the unutilized vacancies and to optimize the maximum filling of vacancies in a candidate-friendly manner.

What are the Objectives?

Candidates can check out the primary objectives of the sliding mechanism below:

Maximizing the filling of vacancies within one exam cycle

Ensuring fair, merit-based opportunities

Reducing losses due to absenteeism or non-joining

Introduce a single reallocation (sliding) round for unused vacancies

How does the Allocation Process Work?

1. First Round Tentative Allocation (FRTA)

Candidates are initially allotted posts based on their preferences and merit.

To confirm this allocation, candidates must visit their respective SSC Regional Office.

Identity Verification (IV) is mandatory and will be conducted via Aadhaar authentication.

FIX vs FLOAT: What Candidates Must Choose

During the Identity Verification stage, candidates must select one of the following options:

FIX Option - Accept the currently allotted post as final. No further upgrade will be allowed. If the candidate does not join, the vacancy moves to the next recruitment cycle

FLOAT Option - Opt for a possible upgrade if a higher preference becomes available. Only one sliding round will be conducted. Mandatory to accept and join the upgraded post if allotted. Failure to join results in losing both old and new posts

Sliding Round: What Happens Next

Vacancies caused by absent candidates during identity verification are identified by SSC.

For FLOAT candidates, there is only one sliding round. Allocation is based on merit and preference

Updated post allocations are included in the final results.

Departments receive e-dossiers to process appointments.

The final result is prepared after considering the total notified vacancies and unfilled vacancies.

Those opting for the FIX option will not be eligible for any upgradation, and in case of non-joining, the post will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle. Candidates opting for the FLOAT option shall be considered for upgradation; however, if upgraded, they must join the newly allotted post. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of both the previously allotted and upgraded posts.

Identity Verification (IV): Key Requirements

Candidates must book a slot via the SSC portal (city, date, and time). Slots are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Four daily slots are available, such as 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM

Identity Verification Process Includes Live photo capture, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, and Fingerprint matching with records available on the system. Failure in any verification step may lead to cancellation of candidacy. Documents required are the original Aadhaar card, the printed slot confirmation slip, and a registered mobile number for OTP verification.

The notification also states that for candidates who bypass the Aadhaar authentication during the process of application, his/her biometrics will be checked with the biometrics that were taken during the examination, and if candidates are found to have failed during this process, his/her face Authentication will be matched with the photo that was taken during the examination.

Any discrepancy or mismatch or submission of false information and documents shall render the candidate liable for rejection. Identity Verification and Post Confirmation shall be completed only after successful validation of identity and documents by the Verification Authorities

Strict Rules Candidates Must Follow

Absence during IV = disqualification (no appeals allowed)

No changes allowed after slot booking

Any mismatch or false information will lead to rejection

Candidates must ensure all details match their application

Final Outcome After the sliding round:

SSC releases the final allocation list

Departments receive candidate dossiers for final appointment

No further changes or rounds will be conducted

The Sliding Framework System marks a significant reform by the SSC to improve efficiency and fairness in recruitment. While it offers candidates a chance for better opportunities through the FLOAT option, it also imposes strict rules to ensure accountability and timely completion of the recruitment cycle. Candidates are strongly advised to carefully understand the FIX/FLOAT choices and strictly adhere to the Identity Verification schedule to avoid disqualification.

Check Official Notification Here