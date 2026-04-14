SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026 Underway At ssc.gov.in: Check Application Link, Steps And Eligibility Required

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026: The Staff Selection Commission announced the opening of 3003 positions for the SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026, marking the official start of the application process. Candidates who meet the requirements can now apply online at ssc.gov.in, the official website. The application form must be submitted by May 4, 2026, and the fee payment window will be open until May 5, 2026.

Candidates with matriculation (10th), higher secondary (12th), and graduation credentials are eligible for this process. A computer-based test (CBT) will be used for selection, and for some positions, a skill test will come next.

Direct Link To Apply

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: April 13, 2026

Application Start Date: April 13, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: May 4, 2026 (11 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 5, 2026 (11 PM)

Application Correction Window: May 11 to May 13, 2026

Exam Date: June 2026 (tentative)

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for SSC Phase 14 must meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification: 10th pass, 12th pass, or graduate, depending on the post

Age Limit: Varies post-wise (as per SSC norms)

Nationality: Indian

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026: How to Apply for SSC Phase 14 Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Register as a new user by providing basic details

Step 3: Log in using registration credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form carefully

Step 5: Upload required documents (photo & signature as per guidelines)

Step 6: Review the form and submit it

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 3003 vacancies have been announced across various categories:

UR: 1534

SC: 346

ST: 185

OBC: 667

EWS: 271

These vacancies are distributed across multiple posts such as Laboratory Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Deputy Ranger, and others.

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Registration 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Skill Test (if applicable for the post)