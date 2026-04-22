SSC Releases Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026 Final Vacancies List: Direct Link To Check Here

SSC Stenographer 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancies list for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ examinations 2026 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now access the vacancy details on the official website, the SSC official website.

As per the official notification released, a total of 232 vacancies have been announced for Stenographer Grade C posts, while 1,483 vacancies have been released for Stenographer Grade D posts.

Earlier, the skill test for the SSC Stenographer recruitment was conducted on January 28 and 29, 2026.

SSC Stenographer 2026: How to check the vacancy list

Candidates can follow these steps to access the vacancy list

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the SSC Steno Grade C, D final vacancy list PDF on the homepage

Step 3: Open the PDF file

Step 4: Check the details and download it

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Following the announcement of the final result, the respective departments or organizations will verify the documents. SSC only conducts recruitment based on the number of open positions shared by various ministries and departments. The Commission does not determine the total number of vacancies, backlog positions, or reservation category distribution. Candidates can get more information by visiting the SSC website.