SSC Releases GD Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Check City, Date & Shift Details At ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable City Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 to notify candidates of their allotted exam city, date, and shift in advance.

The City Slip is an important document issued by the SSC for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the post of GD Constable will be held from April 27 to May 30, 2026, with a total of 25,487 vacancies. Candidates can check their city notification status by logging in to the official website ssc.gov.in with their Registration ID and Password.

The admit card is expected to be released 2-3 days prior to the exam. The selection process consists of CBT, PET/PMT, and Document Verification.

Check Official Notification Here

Candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPF, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2026 can check their Exam City by logging in at https://t.co/7Kx0yN3fBs. Admission Certificates will tentatively be available for download 2-3 days prior to the date of exam. — SSC_GoI (@SSC_GoI) April 19, 2026

SSC GD Constable City Slip 2026: How to Download SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

To download your slip, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in using any web browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Login/Register option.

Step 3: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 4: Navigate to your dashboard's SSC GD Constable section.

Step 5: Click the link for the City Intimation Slip.

Step 6: Enter your login information again if necessary.

Step 7: The screen will display your exam city slip.

Step 8: Save it for later use after downloading it.

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review all information and retain a copy of the slip for future use.



SSC GD Constable City Slip 2026: Purpose of SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026

In order to give candidates advance notice of their exam city, date, and shift time, the city notification slip is released prior to the admit card.

Its primary goal is to assist candidates:

Make travel and lodging arrangements in advance.

Prevent confusion about the exam location at the last minute.

Find out when the exams are scheduled.

Candidates should be aware that this slip is not the admit card and does not need to be brought to the testing location.

