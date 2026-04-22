SSC Releases Final Answer Key For SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs 2025 At ssc.gov.in; Download Response Sheets & Marks Till May 6

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs 2025 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-I), giving candidates a clear picture of their performance. This has enabled the candidates appearing in the test to have an idea regarding their performance in the examination.

The question paper along with the answer key, response sheet and score obtained by the candidate have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. It may be noted that the result of Paper-I had already been declared on March 30, 2026.

It is further stated in the notice that the candidates are able to view these papers through their login credentials such as roll number and password.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link to download answer key

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs 2025 Answer Key: Important Dates

Result Declaration: March 30, 2026

Final Answer Key Release: April 21, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Last Date to Access: May 6, 2026 (6:00 PM)

During this period, both qualified and non-qualified candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password on the official SSC website.

The commission has clarified that the downloaded question paper and response sheet are meant only for personal use and self-analysis. The applicants will have to undertake certain terms while downloading these documents.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Follow the link for the SSC SI 2025 Paper-I Final Answer Key

Step 3: Login by entering your Roll Number and Password

Step 4: Check your answer key, response sheet, and marks scored

Step 5: Download and print your copy for future use

Direct link to download answer key

It is highly recommended for the candidates to download the answer key, response sheet, and marks scored card from the website within the stipulated time frame. It has been made clear by the SSC that these documents will no longer be available after May 6, 2026.