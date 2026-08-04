SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out At ssc.gov.in: 8,274 Shortlisted For PET/PST; 727 Candidates Flagged For Malpractice

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The result, declared on August 3, 2026, shortlists 8,274 candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Havaldar. The PET/PST schedule will be announced separately by the Commission on its website.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination notice was issued on June 26, 2025. A total of 36,19,834 applications were received for the recruitment examination.

Direct link to read the official announcement

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out: Key Statistics

The Computer Based Examination was conducted from February 4 to February 20, 2026, at various centres across the country. Of the total applicants, 8,04,633 candidates appeared for the CBE.

Since the examination was held in multiple shifts, SSC normalised the marks of candidates using the formula published in its June 2, 2025, notice.

For Havaldar posts, candidates were shortlisted for PET/PST in a 1:7 ratio against the available vacancies, based on their normalised scores in Session II of the CBE.

The category-wise breakup of candidates shortlisted for PET/PST is:

EWS: 840 candidates

SC: 882 candidates

ST: 609 candidates

OBC: 1,659 candidates

UR: 3,136 candidates

ESM: 693 candidates

OH: 91 candidates

HH: 77 candidates

Other PwBD: 84 candidates

This takes the total number of candidates shortlisted for the Havaldar PET/PST to 8,274.

The UR figure includes candidates from reserved categories who qualified at the UR cut-off.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out: How to check result

Candidates can download the SSC MTS and Havaldar result PDF by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled "Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2025: Declaration of result of Computer Based Examination to shortlist candidates for PET/PST for the post of Havaldar."

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your roll number in the list.

Step 6: Save the result PDF for future reference.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out: Final answer key

SSC said representations received from candidates regarding the provisional answer keys were examined, and the answer keys were modified wherever required.

The final answer keys were subsequently used for evaluating the candidates.

The Commission will upload the final answer keys, along with the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates, on its website after the declaration of the final result of the examination.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment process will therefore continue with the PET/PST for shortlisted Havaldar candidates, followed by the final result and tentative allocation for both posts.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out: Malpractice cases flagged

The Commission has also flagged a significant number of candidates for malpractice.

According to SSC, post-examination analysis found 727 candidates to have indulged in malpractice during the Computer Based Examination. Their results have not been processed.

The Commission said the action has been taken under the relevant provisions of the examination notice and its September 10, 2025, warning and advisory regarding malpractice in Computer Based Examinations.

Candidates who are aggrieved by the decision can submit a representation before the concerned SSC Regional Office.

Apart from this, the results of 169 candidates have been debarred by the respective Regional Offices for various reasons.

The results of two candidates, Roll Nos. 125270001942 and 125270006713, have also been kept withheld due to suspicious activities.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2026 Out: What's next?

Candidates shortlisted for Havaldar posts will now have to appear for the PET/PST. Those who fail to qualify the physical tests will not be considered for the Havaldar post in the final result.

However, their candidature for the MTS post will remain valid if they have separately been shortlisted for MTS.

SSC said the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for both MTS and Havaldar posts will be declared together at a later stage, after completion of the Havaldar PET/PST.

The Commission will publish the PET/PST schedule on its official website in due course.