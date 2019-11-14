SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for Paper 2 likely to be released on November 20; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for Paper 2 soon. According to oneindia.com, admit card is expected to be released before November 20, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card, from SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in.

As per reports, an additional 9,551 candidates have been shortlisted for the Paper-II exam. On November 5 2019, the result was declared and 1,11,162 candidates had qualified to appear for the paper-II exam. SSC has also released the total number of vacancies s are available for SSC MTS Posts. The recruitment is being done recruit 7099 Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

Steps to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for Paper 2:

Step 1: Visit official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print.