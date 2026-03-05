SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At 6 PM; Candidates Can Challenge On ssc.gov.in

Official

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: The SSC MTS objection window ends at 6 p.m. tomorrow. If candidates are unhappy with the answer key, they have the option to object. The preliminary key is available on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, for candidates who took the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025.

Tentative answer keys and response sheets won't be available after the aforementioned time limit. Individual requests for Response Sheets or Tentative Answer Keys will never again be granted.

Direct link for official notification

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: Important dates

Computer-based exam: February 4 to 20, 2026

Objection window open: March 4, 2026

Last date to raise objections: March 6, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Note: After March 6, 2026 answer key and response sheets will not be accessible

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: Fees to raise an objection

Per question challenged – ₹50 objection fee

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: Steps to raise an objection

Candidates may take the following actions to create barriers for the SSC MTS exam in 2026:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on "SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 – Challenge."

Step 3: To log in, enter your registration/roll number and password.

Step 4: Select the question or questions you wish to contest from your response sheet.

Step 5: Provide an explanation or supporting documentation for each objection.

Step 6: Pay the necessary price for each question using the online payment option.

Step 7: Download the confirmation receipt and submit the objection form for your records.

SSC MTS 2025: Exam details

Exam Sessions: Two sessions – Session 1 and Session 2

Session 1:

Number of Questions: 40

Total Marks: 120

Topics Covered: Problem-solving, reasoning, mathematical and numerical skills

Session 2:

Number of Questions: 50

Total Marks: 150

Topics Covered: General awareness, English language and comprehension

Time Allotted: 45 minutes for both sessions combined

For more details, candidates can go to the SSC's official website.