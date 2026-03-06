SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Challenge At ssc.gov.in

Official

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: The SSC MTS objection window closes at 6:00 p.m. today. Candidates might object if they are not satisfied with the answer key. Candidates who took the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 can get the preliminary key on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

After the above indicated deadline, tentative answer keys and response sheets will no longer be accessible. There will be no more individual requests for Response Sheets or Tentative Answer Keys.

Direct link for official notification

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: Important dates

Computer-based exam: February 4 to 20, 2026

Objection window open: March 4, 2026

Last date to raise objections: March 6, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Note: After March 6, 2026 answer key and response sheets will not be accessible

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: Fees to raise an objection

Per question challenged – ₹50 objection fee

SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key Objection Window: Steps to raise an objection

In order to create obstacles for the SSC MTS exam in 2026, candidates may do the following:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select "SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 – Challenge."

Step 3: Enter your password and registration/roll number to log in.

Step 4: From your response sheet, choose the question or questions you want to challenge.

Step 5: Explain each objection or provide evidence to support it.

Step 6: Use the online payment option to pay the required amount for each question.

Step 7: For your records, download the confirmation receipt and turn in the objection form.

SSC MTS 2025: Exam details

Exam Sessions: Two sessions – Session 1 and Session 2

Time Allotted: 45 minutes for both sessions combined

Session 1:

Number of Questions: 40

Total Marks: 120

Topics Covered: Problem-solving, reasoning, mathematical and numerical skills

Session 2:

Number of Questions: 50

Total Marks: 150

Topics Covered: General awareness, English language and comprehension

For more details, candidates can go to the SSC's official website.