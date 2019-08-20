SSC JHT 2019 notification to release today; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC JHT 2019 notification today, August 20. Candidates can access the official notification on SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in. Applicants can apply for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 by visiting the official website of SSC.

In order to apply for the above-mentioned posts, candidates must have a master’s degree from a recognized college or university. The procedure of filling online application form consists of 2 parts. The 1st part is one-time registration while the 2nd step is filling of application form.

Steps to apply for SSC JHT 2019:

Part I registration

Before starting with one-time registration make sure you keep all the important documents (educational certificates, coloured passport size photograph) ready along with scanned copies of each one of them.

To begin, click on the ‘Register Now’ link that is given in the ‘Login’ Section at ssc.nic.in. Enter all the details properly.

Fill in your registered mobile number & email ID also. SSC will send all details either on the verified mobile number or email ID.

After this, you will be required to confirm your mobile number as well as email ID. On verification, your Registration ID & Password will be sent to you on your mobile number & Email ID.

Again enter the other required details & tap final submit button. Now your one-time registration is completed.

Part II of registration