SSC JE Tentative Key 2026 Out: Raise Objections By April 19 At ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper II). Candidates can now download the provisional answer key along with their response sheets from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Candidates can also raise objections and pay the objection window. The alst date to raise objections is April 19, 2026. After this deadline, no challenges will be accepted under any circumstances.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Objection window opens: April 16, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Objection window closes: April 19, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Fee per question/answer challenge: ₹50 per question

Last submission time: April 19, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Mode: Online only (no other mode accepted)

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Closes on April 19

Candidates who find errors in the preliminary answer key can file objections within the timeframe specified. Each objection requires a fee of ₹50 per question. The commission has clearly stated that late submissions will not be accepted.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: How to Download SSC JE Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and password.

View the answer key and response sheet.

Download and take a printout for reference.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official SSC website at https://ssc.gov.in/.

Log in with your registration number and password.

Click the link "Click to Raise Objections to Tentative SSC JE Answer Key."

Enter your SSC User ID and password (if applicable).

Choose the question number that you want to challenge.

Choose the correct option.

Upload supporting proof for the objection.

Pay the applicable fees.

Submit your objection and save the confirmation receipt.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Important Guidelines for Candidates

The saved question papers are for personal use and self-analysis only.

Candidates must adhere to the official Challenge/Objection Management System guidelines.

Objections received after April 19, 2026 (6 PM) will not be accepted.

Candidates should carefully verify the answers before raising challenges.

The answer key release allows candidates to evaluate their performance, while the objection window gives them a fair chance to challenge any incorrect responses before the final result is prepared.