SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: 1,731 Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted; Check Result Here

SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025. A total of 1,731 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the further selection process.

The Commission issued the final result write-up on August 3, 2026, following the completion of the Sliding/Identity Verification (IV) process held on July 20 and 21, 2026 at the concerned Regional Offices.

The final allocation has been made based on candidates' merit, post preferences and the FIX/FLOAT option exercised during the Sliding/IV process.

Direct link to read the official announcement

SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: Result statistics

Candidates provisionally shortlisted: 1,731

Candidates opting for FIX: 585

Candidates opting for FLOAT: 1,028

New allocations against vacancies created due to absence: 118

Total candidates covered under the FIX/FLOAT/new allocation process: 1,731

Sliding/Identity Verification process: July 20 and 21, 2026

The category-wise breakup of the 1,731 provisionally recommended candidates is 270 SC, 122 ST, 432 OBC, 127 EWS and 780 UR candidates. The list also includes candidates selected against horizontal PwD categories.

SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their SSC JE final result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website.

Step 2: Go to the Results section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the result link for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 – Final Result.

Step 4: Open the result write-up and the relevant candidate list.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and search for your roll number in the list.

Step 6: Save a copy of the result for future reference.

SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: Why some candidates were not included

The Commission said candidates were required to participate mandatorily in the Sliding/Identity Verification process. Those who failed to attend the process physically were treated as absent and were not considered for the final result.

The final allocation was prepared on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by candidates online, along with the FIX/FLOAT option exercised during the Sliding/IV process.

The Commission has also clarified that no reserve list or waiting list will be prepared. Any vacancies arising because an allocated candidate does not join will be carried forward by the concerned departments to subsequent years.

SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: Posts covered under SSC JE final allocation

The final result covers Junior Engineer positions in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical disciplines across various departments.

These include posts in the Border Roads Organisation, Central Water Commission, Central Public Works Department, Central Water Power Research Station, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA-Naval), Farakka Barrage Project and Military Engineering Services, among others.

The detailed result notice contains the post-wise and category-wise allocation, along with the marks of the last selected candidate for each category and post.

SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT: What's next?

The declaration of the final result does not immediately complete the appointment process. The concerned User Departments will now undertake Document Verification and other appointment formalities for the provisionally allocated candidates.

The SSC has advised candidates who do not receive communication from their allocated User Department within six months from the declaration of the final result to contact the concerned department directly.

The Commission has also stated that it will not entertain correspondence from allocated candidates regarding Document Verification or appointment formalities.

Meanwhile, the Final Answer Keys-cum-Response Sheet and detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website in due course.

The Commission has further clarified that fresh ranks have been allotted to candidates included in the final result, and these ranks will supersede the ranks assigned in the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA).