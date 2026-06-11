SSC JE 2026: Option-Cum-Preference Form Released At ssc.gov.in; Candidates Must Submit Before June 14

SSC JE 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the option-cum-preference window for candidates who appeared in Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025. The facility is available on the official SSC website and must be completed by eligible candidates before the declaration of the final result.

SSC has made it clear that submitting the option-cum-preference form is mandatory for candidates who appeared in Paper-II. Failure to do so within the prescribed timeline will result in the candidate not being considered for the final merit list and final selection process.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Preference submission window open

According to the Commission, candidates can submit their preferences for posts and organisations through their Candidate Login on the SSC portal.

The option-cum-preference facility is available under the "My Application" tab and will remain active for a limited period. Candidates can revise their preferences multiple times during the window, but the last submitted preference will be treated as final.

SSC has also clarified that no physical submission of preferences will be accepted under any circumstances.

Important dates and time

Candidates should take note of the following schedule:

Option-cum-preference window opens: June 10, 2026

Opening time: 5:00 PM

Last date to submit preferences: June 14, 2026

Closing time: 11:59 PM

A confirmation email will be sent to the candidate's registered email address after successful submission of the form.

Why the preference form is important

The Commission has warned that candidates who do not submit their preferences during the specified period will not receive another opportunity.

"Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection," SSC stated in its notification.

The post allocation process will be carried out on the basis of merit-cum-preference, making it essential for candidates to carefully review and submit their choices.

How to fill ssc je option-cum-preference form

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Open the "My Application" section.

Step 5: Access the option-cum-preference form for SSC JE Examination 2025.

Step 6: Select and arrange your preferred posts and organisations.

Step 7: Review all details carefully.

Step 8: Click on the "Submit" button to lock your preferences.

Step 9: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Special instructions for pwbd candidates

SSC has advised Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates to choose only those posts that have been identified as suitable for their respective disabilities.

The Commission warned that if a PwBD candidate is allotted a post that is not recognised as suitable for their disability category, the concerned user organisation may cancel the candidature during verification.

Candidates have been asked to refer to the examination notice for the list of eligible posts before exercising their preferences.

BRO applicants must check eligibility

The Commission has also issued a separate advisory for candidates interested in Junior Engineer posts under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Before selecting BRO as a preferred organisation, candidates should carefully verify whether they meet the prescribed physical and medical standards mentioned in the examination notification dated June 30, 2025.

No extension likely

SSC has reiterated that no extension will be granted beyond the deadline. The Commission further stated that grievances or requests received through post, email, fax, or any other mode regarding missed submissions will not be entertained.

The Junior Engineer Examination 2025 Paper-I was conducted in computer-based mode, and its result was declared on March 6, 2026. Candidates shortlisted through Paper-I subsequently appeared for Paper-II, which was held on April 7, 2026. The final result is expected after completion of the option-cum-preference submission process.