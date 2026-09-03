SSC JE 2026 Notification Released: Applications Open For 1,748 Junior Engineer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Vacancies, Qualification, Age Limit And Fee

SSC JE 2026 Notification Released: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the online application process for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, from September 2 to September 22, 2026.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for Junior Engineer posts in various organisations and offices under the Government of India. The examination will also cover the post of Scientific Assistant in the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the examination notice, a total of 1,748 vacancies have been notified on a tentative basis. The posts are classified as Group ‘B’ posts in Level-6 of the Pay Matrix, with a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Direct link to read the full notification

Direct link to apply

SSC JE 2026 important dates

Candidates should keep track of the following deadlines:

Online application begins: September 2, 2026

Last date to apply: September 22, 2026, up to 11 pm

Last date for online fee payment: September 23, 2026, up to 11 pm

Application correction window: September 28 to September 30, 2026, up to 11 pm

Paper-I: October/November 2026 (tentative)

Paper-II: December 2026 (tentative)

The Commission has advised candidates not to wait until the last date to submit their applications, as heavy traffic on the website could lead to difficulties in completing the process.

SSC JE 2026 vacancy details

The tentative number of vacancies for SSC JE 2026 is 1,748. The final and post-wise, category-wise vacancy details will be made available on the SSC website.

The recruitment covers Junior Engineer positions in several government organisations, including:

Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Central Water Commission

Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

Central Water and Power Research Station

DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence

Farakka Barrage Project

Military Engineer Services (MES)

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)

Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships

Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

India Meteorological Department

The posts include Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Telecom) and Scientific Assistant in IMD.

SSC JE eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates must have a degree or three-year diploma in Civil Engineering, depending on the organisation.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates generally require a degree or diploma in Electrical Engineering, as prescribed for the respective organisation.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates must have a degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering, depending on the post.

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical): Candidates need a degree or three-year diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering, along with the prescribed experience wherever applicable.

Junior Engineer (Telecom): Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in disciplines including Electrical, Electronics, Electrical Communications, Computer Science, Telecommunications, Information Technology or Instrumentation.

Scientific Assistant in IMD: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects, or a relevant bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Applications, Electronics, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics Telecommunication Engineering, Instrumentation, Information Technology, Telecommunication Engineering or Communication Engineering.

Posts requiring experience: For certain posts in organisations such as Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Military Engineer Services (MES) and DGQA-NAVAL, candidates with a three-year diploma may also be required to have relevant work experience.

Experience requirement: Wherever experience is prescribed, it must have been acquired after completing the required educational qualification.

Not counted as experience: Internship, training and research experience obtained during the course of acquiring the required qualification will not be considered as the prescribed work experience.

Candidates must possess the required educational qualification on or before the closing date of the online application.

Age limit

Crucial date for age calculation: August 1, 2026.

Posts with an upper age limit of 30 years: Candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1996, and not later than August 1, 2008.

Posts with an upper age limit of 32 years: Candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1994, and not later than August 1, 2008.

Relaxation

SC/ST candidates: 5 years

OBC candidates: 3 years

PwBD candidates (UR/EWS): 10 years

PwBD candidates (OBC): 13 years

PwBD candidates (SC/ST): 15 years

Ex-Servicemen: 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age, as per the applicable rules.

Other eligible categories, including certain defence personnel disabled during operations, will receive relaxation as prescribed by the government.

Important eligibility conditions

The Date of Birth entered in the application form must match the date recorded in the candidate's Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate.

Candidates seeking reservation or age relaxation must possess the requisite category certificate from the competent authority.

Candidates must produce their original educational qualification and experience certificates during Document Verification when required.

For BRO Junior Engineer posts, only male candidates are eligible.

Candidates applying for BRO posts must also meet the prescribed Physical Efficiency Test and Physical and Medical Standards.

SSC JE application fee

Application Fee: ₹100

Fee Exemption: Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Payment Mode: The application fee can be paid online through:

- BHIM UPI

- Net Banking

- Visa, MasterCard, Maestro or RuPay Debit Card

Last Date For Fee Payment: September 23, 2026, up to 11:00 PM.

SSC JE application correction window

Correction Window: September 28 to September 30, 2026.

Correction Opportunity: Candidates can modify and resubmit their applications up to two times during the correction period.

First Correction Fee: ₹200.

Second Correction Fee: ₹500.

Applicable Fee: The correction charges are the same for all candidates, irrespective of gender or category.

After Correction Window: No further changes will be allowed once the correction window closes on September 30, 2026.

Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the SSC JE 2026 application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the required One-Time Registration on the new SSC portal.

Step 3: Log in and select the SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2026 application link.

Step 4: Enter the required personal, educational and other details.

Step 5: Upload the photograph, signature and other documents, wherever applicable, as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Review the application form carefully before final submission.

Step 8: Submit the form and save a copy of the completed application for future reference.

SSC JE 2026 selection process

The examination will be conducted in two papers. Paper-I will be a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) and will be qualifying in nature. Candidates will be shortlisted for Paper-II based on their normalised Paper-I marks.

The minimum qualifying marks are:

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

Separate merit lists will be prepared for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Telecom) and Scientific Assistant in IMD, as applicable.

Final selection and allocation of posts and organisations will be based on candidates' performance in Paper-II and their post/organisation preferences, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their eligibility, educational qualifications, category details and age before submitting the form. Any discrepancy in the information or failure to produce the required documents at the verification stage may lead to cancellation of candidature.