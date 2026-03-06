SSC JE 2025 Paper-I Results Declared At ssc.gov.in; Check Junior Engineer Result PDF

SSC JE 2025 Paper-I Results: The results of the written exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) position were made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 6, 2026. The outcome can be found in a PDF file on the SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates took the computer-based Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-I).The exam was administered from December 3, 2025, to December 6, 2025, and on December 13, 2025, the results are available in PDF format on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Direct link official announcement

SSC JE 2025 Paper-I Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper-I result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: Select the “JE – Junior Engineer” tab.

Step 4: Click on the link titled “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 – Paper I Result.”

Step 5: The result will open in PDF format.

Step 6: Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number or name to search in the list.

Step 7: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

SSC JE 2025 Paper-I Results: Qualifying marks

Unreserved (General) Category

Minimum qualifying marks: 30%

Equivalent marks: 60 marks

OBC and EWS Categories

Minimum qualifying marks: 25%

Equivalent marks: 50 marks

All Other Reserved Categories

Minimum qualifying marks: 20%

Equivalent marks: 40 marks