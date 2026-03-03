SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 

The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification today introducing a new sliding mechanism for SSC Recruitment 2026. This move is a candidate-friendly initiative to ensure maximum vacancy filling of successful candidates in each examination cycle.

According to the Commission's notification, a significant number of vacancies remain unfilled each year because candidates either do not appear for Document Verification (DV) or do not join the positions allotted to them after being selected. “It has been observed that a substantial number of vacancies remain unfilled each year due to candidates not appearing for Document Verification or not joining the user departments after their selection. In multi-factor examinations, it is not possible for SSC to maintain any waiting list. Therefore, these unfilled vacancies have to be reported again for the next examination cycle," the notification stated.

To address these challenges, ensure that reported vacancies are filled on merit based, and benefit eligible candidates, SSC proposes implementing a Sliding Mechanism.

What is the Sliding Mechanism ?

1. First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA)

As per current practice, candidates will first receive a tentative post allocation based on their submitted preferences and merit.

2. Mandatory Identity Verification (IV)

To confirm their First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) allocation, candidates will be required to visit their respective SSC Regional Director (RD) Office. Identity Verification (IV) must be completed through Aadhaar Authentication.

3. Choice Between ‘FIX’ and ‘FLOAT’ Options

At the IV stage, candidates will be required to choose any one of the following:

FIX – Accept the tentatively allotted post in the first round as final. No further upgrades will be given.

FLOAT – Indicate willingness to be considered for a higher-preference post if such vacancies become available.

There won't be any waiting lists or extra reallocation rounds, and each exam cycle will only have one sliding round.

According to the official notice, SSC will identify vacancies resulting from IV absentees and conduct a single sliding round of allocation for FLOAT candidates based on merit-cum-preference. An updated final result will be published thereafter, and e-dossiers will be forwarded to the concerned User Departments for final verification and appointment.” The final result, prepared taking into consideration the total notified vacancies and unfilled vacancies due to absenteeism during IV and the Fix/Float option exercised during IV shall be binding on all stakeholders," it stated.

Important Details Regarding the Sliding mechanism

Candidates who choose the FIX option will not be eligible for any upgrades, and the position will be carried over to the following recruitment cycle if they choose not to join.

Candidates who choose the FLOAT option will be given the opportunity to be upgraded, and if they are, they will have to accept the new position; if they don't, they will lose both the old and new positions.

All of the candidates who were shortlisted in the First Round of Tentative Allocation will have a short window of approximately 10 days during which they must visit their respective RD offices for IV, which will include exercising their FIX/FLOAT options and authenticating their Aadhar.

The candidate will be marked "Absent" for further results processing if they are unable to appear in the IV within the allotted time, and no representation in this regard will be accepted.