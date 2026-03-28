SSC, HSC Results 2026: Maharashtra Board To Issue Single Marksheet-Cum-Certificate

SSC, HSC Results 2026: In a major change aimed at reducing the documentation woes faced by the students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has taken the decision of issuing a combined marksheet-passing certificate for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC).

As per media reports the state board is undertaking this change to ease the documentation process for the students and avoid any kind of delay. Until now, students used to get their marksheet immediately after the declaration of the results, while the certificate used to be provided only after months of time. This time, both will be provided together in the form of a consolidated marksheet-cum-certificate.

What also sets the new format apart is the addition of security and identity features, making the document more reliable for official use.

What the new document will include:

A combined marksheet-cum-certificate in a single document

The student’s photograph printed on the document

A QR code for instant digital verification through the board’s app

Complete academic details accessible via the QR code

The board is also standardising how student names appear on the document to avoid inconsistencies across records.

New name format on the marksheet:

Names will follow the same format as Aadhaar card

This replaces the earlier format of surname first, followed by student’s name and father’s name

The aim of the change is to ensure uniformity in all official documents

The shift is being viewed as a step towards better digitisation and a smoother system of record-keeping. For the students who are awaiting the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Result 2026, this shift means faster access to a single document that contains the results of both exams.