SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration Begins For 326 Stenographer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: The Grade "C" Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025 online registration procedure has begun, with 326 positions available across several central government ministries, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).The recruiting campaign is intended for qualified departmental candidates looking to advance to positions as Grade C stenographers. After completing the required one-time registration process, applications can be submitted via the official SSC website.

Direct link for official notification

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 326 stenographer posts

Departments/Services Covered:

Central Secretariat Stenographers Service

Armed Forces Headquarters

Indian Foreign Service

Railway Board Secretariat

Election Commission of India

Reservation Policy:

Recruitment follows government reservation norms

Category-wise and service-wise vacancy distribution is provided in the official notification

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Applications are online only via ssc.gov.in; No offline submissions will be accepted

Complete OTR on the SSC portal using a working email and mobile number

Login using your OTR credentials

Click the SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 application link

Fill in service-related, category, and personal details accurately

Upload scanned photo and signature as per specifications

Complete the application form and submit

Save a printed copy or digital copy for your records

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: Selection process

A computer-based test (CBT) and an English or Hindi stenography skill test will be used for the selection process. The CBT is scheduled to take place in February 2026, according to the official schedule.

Before applying, candidates are urged to carefully review the prerequisites for exams and eligibility.