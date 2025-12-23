SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration Begins For 326 Stenographer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: The Grade "C" Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025 online registration procedure has begun, with 326 positions available across several central government ministries, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).The recruiting campaign is intended for qualified departmental candidates looking to advance to positions as Grade C stenographers. After completing the required one-time registration process, applications can be submitted via the official SSC website.
Direct link for official notification
SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies: 326 stenographer posts
Departments/Services Covered:
Central Secretariat Stenographers Service
Armed Forces Headquarters
Indian Foreign Service
Railway Board Secretariat
Election Commission of India
Reservation Policy:
Recruitment follows government reservation norms
Category-wise and service-wise vacancy distribution is provided in the official notification
SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: Steps to apply
Applications are online only via ssc.gov.in; No offline submissions will be accepted
Complete OTR on the SSC portal using a working email and mobile number
Login using your OTR credentials
Click the SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 application link
Fill in service-related, category, and personal details accurately
Upload scanned photo and signature as per specifications
Complete the application form and submit
Save a printed copy or digital copy for your records
SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration: Selection process
A computer-based test (CBT) and an English or Hindi stenography skill test will be used for the selection process. The CBT is scheduled to take place in February 2026, according to the official schedule.
Before applying, candidates are urged to carefully review the prerequisites for exams and eligibility.