SSC GD Objection Window 2026 Closes Today; Candidates Can Challenge Answer Key At ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission |

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window today for the SSC GD Constable Examination 2026 on its official website SSC Official Website. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can access their response sheets, question papers and provisional answer keys by logging into the portal.

Candidates can raise objections against any answers they believe are incorrect. The objection facility will remain open until June 20, 2026.

The answer key allows candidates to review their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the SSC GD Constable Result 2026. SSC will examine all valid objections before releasing the final answer key.

Direct Link To Check Answer Key

Direct Link To Raise Objections

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the login option

Step 3: Enter registered username and password

Step 4: Access the dashboard

Step 5: Click on the “SSC GD Answer Key 2026” link

Step 6: Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper

Step 7: Save a copy for reference

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: How to Raise Challenges

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the answer key notification available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 4: Navigate to the answer key challenge section.

Step 5: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or explanations, if applicable.

Step 7: Pay the objection fee and submit the challenge request.

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: Objection Fee

The commission has fixed an objection fee of ₹50 per question. Challenges must be submitted online within the deadline. No offline submissions will be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference.

The final answer key will be published after reviewing all objections and will be used for preparing the SSC GD Constable Result 2026.