SSC GD Final Result 2025 Declared For CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

SSC GD Final Result 2025: The SSC GD Final Result 2025 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. The results can be viewed on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in for candidates who took the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025.

A total of 53690 positions have been evaluated for distribution. The selection list was created in accordance with all of India's open positions as well as state-specific openings, with additional consideration given to applicants from border districts, Naxal districts, and districts within the state that are impacted by militancy.

SSC GD Final Result 2025: Important dates

Written Examination: February 4 to February 25, 2025

Written Exam Result: June 17, 2025

PET/PST Examination: August 20 to September 15, 2025

PET/PST Result: October 13, 2025

SSC GD Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to view the results.

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: A new page will open when you click the result link.

Step 3: Next, select the SSC GD Final Result 2025 listings that are displayed on the page.

Step 4: Candidates will be able to view the roll numbers in a new PDF file.

Step 5: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the result

SSC GD Final Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates who qualified the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) moved to the next stage.

The next phase included Document Verification (DV) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Candidates found unfit in DME were required to appear for the Review Medical Examination (RME).

The DV/DME and RME were conducted by the respective Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

These stages were carried out under the jurisdiction of the Nodal CAPF/CRPF.

Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.