 SSC GD Final Result 2025 Declared For CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC GD Final Result 2025 Declared For CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

SSC GD Final Result 2025 Declared For CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

SSC GD Final Result 2025 has been declared at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check roll numbers for Constable (GD), Rifleman and Sepoy posts. The selection covers 53,690 vacancies across CAPFs, Assam Rifles, SSF and NCB.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

SSC GD Final Result 2025: The SSC GD Final Result 2025 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. The results can be viewed on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in for candidates who took the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025.

A total of 53690 positions have been evaluated for distribution. The selection list was created in accordance with all of India's open positions as well as state-specific openings, with additional consideration given to applicants from border districts, Naxal districts, and districts within the state that are impacted by militancy.

SSC GD Final Result 2025: Important dates

Written Examination: February 4 to February 25, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-To-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-To-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi
'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Infosys Shares Jump Over 5% After Q3 Results, Stock Hits ₹1,682 As FY26 Growth Outlook Improves
Infosys Shares Jump Over 5% After Q3 Results, Stock Hits ₹1,682 As FY26 Growth Outlook Improves

Written Exam Result: June 17, 2025

PET/PST Examination: August 20 to September 15, 2025

PET/PST Result: October 13, 2025

SSC GD Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to view the results.

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: A new page will open when you click the result link.

Step 3: Next, select the SSC GD Final Result 2025 listings that are displayed on the page.

Step 4: Candidates will be able to view the roll numbers in a new PDF file.

Step 5: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the result

SSC GD Final Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates who qualified the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) moved to the next stage.

The next phase included Document Verification (DV) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Candidates found unfit in DME were required to appear for the Review Medical Examination (RME).

The DV/DME and RME were conducted by the respective Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

These stages were carried out under the jurisdiction of the Nodal CAPF/CRPF.

Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other...
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other...
Nursery To Class 8 Schools Closed In Nodia On January 16 And 17 Due To Cold Wave
Nursery To Class 8 Schools Closed In Nodia On January 16 And 17 Due To Cold Wave
Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Exams Begin...
Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Exams Begin...
SOF IMO Result 2025–26 Declared At sofworld.org; Check Scorecard, Rank And Qualification Status
SOF IMO Result 2025–26 Declared At sofworld.org; Check Scorecard, Rank And Qualification Status
SSC GD Final Result 2025 Declared For CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
SSC GD Final Result 2025 Declared For CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here