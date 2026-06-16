SSC GD Answer Key 2026 PDF Download; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online Until June 20

Staff Selection Commission |

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the provisional answer key for the SSC GD Constable Examination 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their answer key, response sheet, and question paper through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The commission has also opened the objection window until 20 June 2026, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

SSC has prescribed an objection fee of ₹50 per question. The final answer key has not yet been announced and will be released after the commission reviews all valid objections submitted by candidates.

The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores before the announcement of the SSC GD Result 2026. Along with the answer key, the commission has also activated the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

Direct Link To Check Answer Key

Direct Link To Raise Objections

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: How to download the SSC GD answer key 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access the SSC GD Constable answer key 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Login option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registered username and password.

Step 4: Submit the login credentials.

Step 5: Open the answer key link displayed on the dashboard.

Step 6: Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Step 7: Save a copy for future reference.

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: Steps to challenge

Candidates who identify any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the online challenge facility provided by SSC. The commission will review all valid objections before releasing the final answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the answer key notification available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the registered User ID and Password.

Step 4: Access the answer key challenge section.

Step 5: Select the question(s) that need to be challenged.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or explanations, if required.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed objection fee and submit the challenge request.

SSC GD Objection Window 2026: Objection Fee

SSC has fixed an objection fee of ₹50 per question for raising challenges against the provisional answer key. Candidates must submit objections only through the online mode within the specified deadline. Challenges submitted through any other mode will not be considered.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the objection form and payment receipt for future reference. After examining all objections, SSC will publish the final answer key, which will be used for preparing the SSC GD Constable Result 2026.