SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2025 CBE Result Released; Over 7,000 Candidates Shortlisted

The Staff Selection Commission announced the results for the Head Constable (Ministerial) Computer-Based Examination in the Delhi Police 2025 recruitment. They released these on June 5, 2026. The exam took place from January 7 to January 12, 2026, at various locations around the country.

Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 – Declaration of result of Computer Based Examination for shortlisting candidates to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT)/ Document Verification (DV)/ Trade Test (Skill Test). pic.twitter.com/HkNkeSOCzQ — Staff Selection Commission (@SSCorg__in) June 5, 2026

A total of 7,217 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process. This includes a Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, Document Verification, and a Trade Test.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Step 3: Open the link for "Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination 2025"

Step 4: Download the result PDF

Step 5: Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

More than 7,000 candidates advance to next round

The largest number of shortlisted candidates came from the Male (Open) category, where 4,288 candidates qualified for PE&MT, DV, and Trade Test.

In the Male (Ex-Servicemen) category, 587 candidates cleared the examination, while 2,342 candidates qualified under the Female (Open) category.

Altogether, 7,217 candidates have been shortlisted for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

SSC stated that candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed in the examination notification. The qualifying marks were fixed at 40 per cent for UR and EWS candidates, 35 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, and 30 per cent for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates.

Category-wise cut-off marks

For Male (Open) candidates, the highest cut-off was recorded in the OH category at 82.68883 marks, followed by EWS at 82.45562 and UR at 82.23493 marks.

Male (Open) Cut-Offs:

• EWS: 82.45562

• SC: 75.80478

• ST: 75.23629

• UR: 82.23493

• OH: 82.68883

For Male (Ex-Servicemen) candidates, the cut-off ranged between 30.11386 and 54.24541 marks.

Male (ESM) Cut-Offs:

• EWS: 30.28231

• SC: 30.11386

• ST: 30.52567

• OBC: 54.24541

• UR: 54.24541

Among Female (Open) candidates, the UR and EWS categories recorded a cut-off of 75.97928 marks.

Female (Open) Cut-Offs:

• EWS: 75.97928

• SC: 65.79382

• ST: 66.18663

• OBC: 74.78426

• UR: 75.97928

• OH: 30.70125

Malpractice cases identified

The commission said the results of two candidates have been kept withheld due to suspected malpractice.

Additionally, SSC identified 51 candidates who were allegedly involved in unfair practices during the computer-based examination. Their results have not been processed, and affected candidates may submit representations before the concerned regional director.

The candidature of 13 candidates has also been debarred due to various reasons cited by the commission.

PE&MT schedule to be announced

SSC has informed shortlisted candidates that the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, Document Verification, and Trade Test will be conducted by Delhi Police. The schedule will be announced separately by the department.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the Delhi Police website for updates regarding admission certificates and examination schedules.

The commission also said that the final answer keys, question papers, response sheets, and candidates' marks will be uploaded on its website in due course.