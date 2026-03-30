SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026 Declared At ssc.gov.in; PET/PST Next For Qualified Candidates

SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: The SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026 for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment campaign has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). On the official SSC website, candidates who took the Paper 1 exam in December 2025 can now view their results.
The recruitment is intended to fill 3,073 positions for Sub-Inspectors in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police.
Direct link to check the official announcement
Direct link to check list of female candidates
Direct link to check list of male candidates
Direct link to check list of Departmental candidates of Delhi Police qualified
SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Results" tab.
Step 3: Search for "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025: Tier I Result."
Step 4: To access the PDF file, click the link.
Step 5: Locate your roll number by using the search tool (Ctrl + F).
Direct link to check the result
SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks (Cut-Off)
Cut-off marks are set for Paper I
Calculated without including bonus marks for NCC certificate holders
Results prepared using normalized marks as per official guidelines
List I: Female Candidates
UR: 128.01610
OBC: 124.22057
SC: 100.91972
ST: 95.19641
EWS: 126.55856
ESM: 40.00000
Total candidates available: 4,320
List II: Male Candidates
UR: 119.47517
OBC: 115.02519
SC: 88.95164
ST: 89.06234
EWS: 114.60115
ESM: 40.00000
Total candidates available: 44,067
List III: Male (Delhi Police Departmental)
UR: 127.92622
OBC: 116.64021
SC: 101.67331
ST: 94.89506
EWS: 120.78203
Total candidates available: 228
SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: What's next?
Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be shortlisted for the next stage: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These tests will be conducted by the CAPFs.
The SSC has stated that the schedule for the PET/PST will be communicated in due course. Candidates are urged to regularly monitor the official SSC website for updates regarding the release of Admission Certificates for the physical tests.