SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026 Declared At ssc.gov.in; PET/PST Next For Qualified Candidates

SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: The SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026 for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment campaign has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). On the official SSC website, candidates who took the Paper 1 exam in December 2025 can now view their results.

The recruitment is intended to fill 3,073 positions for Sub-Inspectors in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check list of female candidates

Direct link to check list of male candidates

Direct link to check list of Departmental candidates of Delhi Police qualified

SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Results" tab.

Step 3: Search for "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025: Tier I Result."

Step 4: To access the PDF file, click the link.

Step 5: Locate your roll number by using the search tool (Ctrl + F).

Direct link to check the result

SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks (Cut-Off)

Cut-off marks are set for Paper I

Calculated without including bonus marks for NCC certificate holders

Results prepared using normalized marks as per official guidelines

List I: Female Candidates

UR: 128.01610

OBC: 124.22057

SC: 100.91972

ST: 95.19641

EWS: 126.55856

ESM: 40.00000

Total candidates available: 4,320

List II: Male Candidates

UR: 119.47517

OBC: 115.02519

SC: 88.95164

ST: 89.06234

EWS: 114.60115

ESM: 40.00000

Total candidates available: 44,067

List III: Male (Delhi Police Departmental)

UR: 127.92622

OBC: 116.64021

SC: 101.67331

ST: 94.89506

EWS: 120.78203

Total candidates available: 228

SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026: What's next?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be shortlisted for the next stage: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These tests will be conducted by the CAPFs.

The SSC has stated that the schedule for the PET/PST will be communicated in due course. Candidates are urged to regularly monitor the official SSC website for updates regarding the release of Admission Certificates for the physical tests.