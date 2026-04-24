SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026 Registration Begins At ssc.gov.in; Apply Till May 14, Salary Up To ₹1.42 Lakh

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: The Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2026 registration process has started on the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can apply for a variety of positions listed on the official website if they are qualified and interested.
Direct link to check the official notification
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Details of the vacancy
For the positions of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translation Officer within various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, 84 preliminary vacancies have been advertised.
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Important dates
Online application start date: April 23, 2026
Last date to submit application form: May 14, 2026 (11:00 PM)
Last date for online fee payment: May 15, 2026 (11:00 PM)
Application correction window opens: May 19, 2026
Application correction window closes: May 20, 2026 (11:00 PM)
Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): August to September 2026
Toll-free helpline number: 1800 309 3063
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Eligibility criteria
Reservation available for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.
Reservation implementation depends on vacancies reported by departments.
Posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator are suitable for various benchmark disabilities as per government norms.
Includes candidates with:
Blindness / Low Vision
Deaf / Hard of Hearing
One Arm / One Leg / Both Legs affected
Cerebral Palsy
Dwarfism
Acid Attack Victims
Autism Spectrum Disorder
Specific Learning Disability
Mental Illness
Multiple Disabilities
Candidate must be:
Citizen of India, or
Subject of Nepal, or
Subject of Bhutan, or
Person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, or Vietnam to settle permanently in India.
Such candidates need eligibility certificate from Government of India.
Only male candidates eligible for vacancies (if any) in Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
18 to 30 years as on 01 August 2026.
Candidate should be born between 02 August 1996 and 01 August 2008.
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
PwBD: 10 years
PwBD + OBC: 13 years
PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years
Ex-Servicemen: 3 years after deduction of military service
Disabled Defence Personnel: 3 years
Disabled Defence Personnel (SC/ST): 8 years
Date of birth in Matric/Secondary certificate will be considered final.
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Education qualification (as on 01 August 2026)
Master’s degree in Hindi with English as compulsory/elective subject or medium at degree level, or
Master’s degree in English with Hindi as compulsory/elective subject or medium at degree level, or
Master’s degree in any subject with Hindi medium and English as compulsory/elective subject, or
Master’s degree in any subject with English medium and Hindi as compulsory/elective subject, or
Master’s degree in any subject with both Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subjects.
Plus either:
Recognised Diploma/Certificate in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, or
2 years experience of translation work in Central/State Government office or PSU.
Same Master’s degree qualifications as above.
Plus either:
Recognised Diploma/Certificate in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, or
3 years experience of translation work in Central/State Government office or PSU.
Candidates must possess required qualification on or before 01 August 2026.
Open and Distance Learning degrees are valid if recognized by UGC/Distance Education Bureau.
Original marksheets/certificates will be checked during Document Verification.
If final result was declared before cutoff date, candidate can be considered eligible.
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Application fees
Application fee: ₹100
Women candidates: No fee
SC candidates: No fee
ST candidates: No fee
PwBD candidates: No fee
Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation: No fee
Fee payment mode: Online only
Accepted payment methods:
BHIM UPI
Net Banking
Visa Card
MasterCard
Maestro Card
RuPay Debit Card
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Steps to apply
Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered on new SSC portal
Login using registration details
Select the relevant examination application link
Fill personal, educational and category details carefully
Choose Aadhaar-based authentication (optional but recommended)
Capture live photograph through mobile/computer camera
Upload scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format (10 KB to 20 KB)
Upload disability certificate if applicable
Preview all entered details before final submit
Pay application fee (if applicable)
Submit the form and download/print confirmation page
SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Scheme of examination
The exam will have two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II.
Candidates will be shortlisted for Paper-II based on marks scored in Paper-I.
Paper-I (Objective Type)
Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)
Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Subjects:
- Part-I: General Hindi
- Part-II: General English
Questions / Marks:
- General Hindi: 100 Questions / 100 Marks
- General English: 100 Questions / 100 Marks
Total Marks: 200
Duration: 2 Hours
Sectional Timer: 1 hour for each part
Extra time for Scribe candidates
Paper-I Duration: 2 Hours 40 Minutes
Sectional Timer: 1 Hour 20 Minutes each part
Negative marking
0.25 marks deducted for every wrong answer in Paper-I.
Paper-II (Descriptive)
Type: Descriptive Paper
Subjects: Translation and Essay
Marks: 200
Duration: 2 Hours
Extra Time for Scribe Candidates
Paper-II Duration: 2 Hours 40 Minutes
Important Points
Marks of Paper-I may be normalised if exam held in multiple shifts.
Tentative answer key will be released after Paper-I.
Objection fee for answer key challenge: ₹50 per question (non-refundable).
No re-evaluation or re-checking of marks allowed.
In Paper-II, candidates must write correct Roll Number, Signature, and Left Thumb Impression.
Writing personal details inside answer book may lead to zero marks / unfair means case.
Pay scale
Junior Translation Officer (JTO) – Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6, ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400
Junior Translation Officer (JTO) – Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6, ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400
Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) / Junior Translation Officer (JTO) / Junior Translator (JT): Level-6, ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400
Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) / Senior Translator (ST) / Senior Translation Officer (STO): Level-7, ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400