SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026 Registration Begins At ssc.gov.in; Apply Till May 14, Salary Up To ₹1.42 Lakh

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: The Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2026 registration process has started on the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can apply for a variety of positions listed on the official website if they are qualified and interested.

Direct link to check the official notification

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Details of the vacancy

For the positions of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translation Officer within various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, 84 preliminary vacancies have been advertised.

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Important dates

Online application start date: April 23, 2026

Last date to submit application form: May 14, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: May 15, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Application correction window opens: May 19, 2026

Application correction window closes: May 20, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): August to September 2026

Toll-free helpline number: 1800 309 3063

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Eligibility criteria

Reservation available for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.

Reservation implementation depends on vacancies reported by departments.

Posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator are suitable for various benchmark disabilities as per government norms.

Includes candidates with:

Blindness / Low Vision

Deaf / Hard of Hearing

One Arm / One Leg / Both Legs affected

Cerebral Palsy

Dwarfism

Acid Attack Victims

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Specific Learning Disability

Mental Illness

Multiple Disabilities

Candidate must be:

Citizen of India, or

Subject of Nepal, or

Subject of Bhutan, or

Person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, or Vietnam to settle permanently in India.

Such candidates need eligibility certificate from Government of India.

Only male candidates eligible for vacancies (if any) in Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

18 to 30 years as on 01 August 2026.

Candidate should be born between 02 August 1996 and 01 August 2008.

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

PwBD + OBC: 13 years

PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years

Ex-Servicemen: 3 years after deduction of military service

Disabled Defence Personnel: 3 years

Disabled Defence Personnel (SC/ST): 8 years

Date of birth in Matric/Secondary certificate will be considered final.

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Education qualification (as on 01 August 2026)

Master’s degree in Hindi with English as compulsory/elective subject or medium at degree level, or

Master’s degree in English with Hindi as compulsory/elective subject or medium at degree level, or

Master’s degree in any subject with Hindi medium and English as compulsory/elective subject, or

Master’s degree in any subject with English medium and Hindi as compulsory/elective subject, or

Master’s degree in any subject with both Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subjects.

Plus either:

Recognised Diploma/Certificate in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, or

2 years experience of translation work in Central/State Government office or PSU.

Same Master’s degree qualifications as above.

Plus either:

Recognised Diploma/Certificate in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, or

3 years experience of translation work in Central/State Government office or PSU.

Candidates must possess required qualification on or before 01 August 2026.

Open and Distance Learning degrees are valid if recognized by UGC/Distance Education Bureau.

Original marksheets/certificates will be checked during Document Verification.

If final result was declared before cutoff date, candidate can be considered eligible.

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Application fees

Application fee: ₹100

Women candidates: No fee

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

PwBD candidates: No fee

Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation: No fee

Fee payment mode: Online only

Accepted payment methods:

BHIM UPI

Net Banking

Visa Card

MasterCard

Maestro Card

RuPay Debit Card

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Steps to apply

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered on new SSC portal

Login using registration details

Select the relevant examination application link

Fill personal, educational and category details carefully

Choose Aadhaar-based authentication (optional but recommended)

Capture live photograph through mobile/computer camera

Upload scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format (10 KB to 20 KB)

Upload disability certificate if applicable

Preview all entered details before final submit

Pay application fee (if applicable)

Submit the form and download/print confirmation page

SSC Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026: Scheme of examination

The exam will have two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Paper-II based on marks scored in Paper-I.

Paper-I (Objective Type)

Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Subjects:

- Part-I: General Hindi

- Part-II: General English

Questions / Marks:

- General Hindi: 100 Questions / 100 Marks

- General English: 100 Questions / 100 Marks

Total Marks: 200

Duration: 2 Hours

Sectional Timer: 1 hour for each part

Extra time for Scribe candidates

Paper-I Duration: 2 Hours 40 Minutes

Sectional Timer: 1 Hour 20 Minutes each part

Negative marking

0.25 marks deducted for every wrong answer in Paper-I.

Paper-II (Descriptive)

Type: Descriptive Paper

Subjects: Translation and Essay

Marks: 200

Duration: 2 Hours

Extra Time for Scribe Candidates

Paper-II Duration: 2 Hours 40 Minutes

Important Points

Marks of Paper-I may be normalised if exam held in multiple shifts.

Tentative answer key will be released after Paper-I.

Objection fee for answer key challenge: ₹50 per question (non-refundable).

No re-evaluation or re-checking of marks allowed.

In Paper-II, candidates must write correct Roll Number, Signature, and Left Thumb Impression.

Writing personal details inside answer book may lead to zero marks / unfair means case.

Pay scale

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) – Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6, ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) – Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6, ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) / Junior Translation Officer (JTO) / Junior Translator (JT): Level-6, ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400

Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) / Senior Translator (ST) / Senior Translation Officer (STO): Level-7, ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400