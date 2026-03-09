 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2026 Announced: CBT Scheduled For April 10; Check Exam Time, Pattern, Admit Card Details
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2026 will be held on April 10, 2026 in two sessions. Qualified Tier 1 candidates must appear for the CBT and skill/typing test. Admit cards will be released 2–3 days before the exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2026 has been announced today, March 9, 2026. Those who passed the Tier 1 exam are required to begin preparing for the Combined Higher Secondary Lebel (CHSL) exam's second level. The date of the Tier 2 exam is April 10, 2026. Candidates can check the official announcement over here or by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates must now show up for the Tier 2 CBT, which includes a typing and competence test. The combined results of the Tier 1 and Tier 2 tests determine the ultimate selection.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Exam date and time

Exam: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2026

Mode of Exam: Online

Sessions: Two sessions on the same day

Session 1:

Sections: Section I, Section II & Module I of Section III

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:15 AM

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Duration for scribe candidates: 3 hours

Session 2:

Section: Module II of Section III (Skill / Typing Test)

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Duration: 30 minutes

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Exam pattern

Session 1

Conducted for Section 1, Section 2, and Module 1 of Section 3

Objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Session 2

Conducted for Module 2 (Skill / Typing Test)

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Section-wise Pattern

Section 1

Module 1: Mathematical Abilities

Questions: 30

Marks: 90

Time: 1 hour

Module 2: Reasoning & General Intelligence

Questions: 30

Marks: 90

Section 2

Module 1: English Language & Comprehension

Questions: 40

Marks: 120

Time: 1 hour

Module 2: General Awareness

Questions: 20

Marks: 60

Section 3

Module 1: Computer Knowledge Test

Questions: 15

Marks: 45

Time: 15 minutes

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Skill Test / Typing Test

Skill Test (for Data Entry Operator – DEO)

Requirement: 8,000 key depressions per hour

Duration: 15 minutes

Typing Test (for LDC / JSA)

Requirement: 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi

Duration: 10 minutes

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026: Admit card

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 will be released on the official website 2–3 days before the exam. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. They must carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time

Examination centre address

Exam day instructions

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

