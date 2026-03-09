SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2026 Announced: CBT Scheduled For April 10; Check Exam Time, Pattern, Admit Card Details

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2026 has been announced today, March 9, 2026. Those who passed the Tier 1 exam are required to begin preparing for the Combined Higher Secondary Lebel (CHSL) exam's second level. The date of the Tier 2 exam is April 10, 2026. Candidates can check the official announcement over here or by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Candidates must now show up for the Tier 2 CBT, which includes a typing and competence test. The combined results of the Tier 1 and Tier 2 tests determine the ultimate selection.
SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Exam date and time
Exam: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2026
Mode of Exam: Online
Sessions: Two sessions on the same day
Session 1:
Sections: Section I, Section II & Module I of Section III
Time: 9:00 AM – 11:15 AM
Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes
Duration for scribe candidates: 3 hours
Session 2:
Section: Module II of Section III (Skill / Typing Test)
Time: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Duration: 30 minutes
SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Exam pattern
Session 1
Conducted for Section 1, Section 2, and Module 1 of Section 3
Objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Session 2
Conducted for Module 2 (Skill / Typing Test)
SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Section-wise Pattern
Section 1
Module 1: Mathematical Abilities
Questions: 30
Marks: 90
Time: 1 hour
Module 2: Reasoning & General Intelligence
Questions: 30
Marks: 90
Section 2
Module 1: English Language & Comprehension
Questions: 40
Marks: 120
Time: 1 hour
Module 2: General Awareness
Questions: 20
Marks: 60
Section 3
Module 1: Computer Knowledge Test
Questions: 15
Marks: 45
Time: 15 minutes
SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026 Exam Date: Skill Test / Typing Test
Skill Test (for Data Entry Operator – DEO)
Requirement: 8,000 key depressions per hour
Duration: 15 minutes
Typing Test (for LDC / JSA)
Requirement: 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi
Duration: 10 minutes
SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026: Admit card
The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 will be released on the official website 2–3 days before the exam. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. They must carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
SSC CHSL Tier 2 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card:
Candidate’s name and roll number
Exam date and shift timing
Reporting time
Examination centre address
Exam day instructions
For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.