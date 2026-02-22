SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26 Expected To Be Released Soon; Check Steps To Access Results Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–2026 is expected to be made available on the official website, ssc.gov.in, shortly. The Staff Selection Commission, the conducting body, took longer than anticipated to announce the results. The dates of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 test were November 12–30, 2026. The candidates who took the test will receive the results in PDF format. Candidates will receive a direct download link as soon as the results are announced.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Important dates

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Dates: November 12 to November 30, 2026

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result: Expected to be released soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Steps to check the result

To view the results, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in to access the official SSC CHSL Tier 1 website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Results tab.

Step 3: To view the results, go to the SSC CHSL exam tab.

Step 4: Search the SSC CHSL results for the position you took the exam.

Step 5: Using the result PDF's search function, enter the roll number.

Step 6: Save the PDF of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results for later reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Details mentioned on merit list

The following will be on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 merit list:

- The shortlisted candidates' roll number

- The name of the candidate

- Shortlisting based on categories

- The quantity of applicants who met Tier 2 requirements

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Selection process:

Candidates must pass Tier 1 to be eligible for Tier 2, and only those who score equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off in Tier 1 will be allowed to advance to the next stage. For every exam stage, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases separate results. Whether a candidate moves on to Tier 2 depends heavily on their Tier 1 scores. However, the overall effectiveness of each step of the hiring process determines the final choice.

For all the information regarding the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2026, candidates should regularly check the official website.