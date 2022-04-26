SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022 application status out, check details here

The SSC Staff Selection Board has released the application status for the 2022 CHST Tier 1 review. As of now, the Commission has published the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022 application status for the SSC Southern Region (SR).

As per the schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 10 at various test centres across the country. The examination will comprise of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II), and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

"Information about the examination indicating the time table and city/centre of examination for candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the Regional Offices concerned of the commission about two weeks before the date of examination," read the official notice.

Steps to check SSC CHSL APPLICATION STATUS 2022:-

Step 1: Visit and log on to the regional official website of SSC SR -- sscsr.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 - Know the Application Status.'

Step 3: Enter your 'Online Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth' in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on 'Know the Status of Application.'

Step 5: Your SSC CHSL 2022 application status will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take the printout of the same for future reference

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:21 PM IST