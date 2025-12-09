SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Out Now On ssc.gov.in; Raise Objections By Dec 11

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Official notification |

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: The SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission. The preliminary answer keys and response sheet for candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2025 may be downloaded from the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

The deadline for raising concerns in the SSC CHSL answer key 2025 is December 11, according to the announcement that was made public. To contest the tentative answer key, candidates must pay INR 50. A total of 3,131 Group C positions will be filled through SSC CHSL recruitment.

The Commission has advised that the order of the questions and options in the challenge module may alter from what was shown during the exam. This is due to the fact that, in the challenge module, all students who appeared in a given shift would have the same question and answer sequences, but in the actual exam, these sequences varied for each candidate. Nonetheless, the challenge module will precisely mirror the responses that the applicants choose during the test.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the preliminary answer key:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: Enter the information after clicking the login link.

Step 3: Your answer key will appear after you're finished.

Step 4: Examine and download the solution key.

Step 5: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objection

Please follow these actions in order to contest the tentative key:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password to log in on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, choose the question the applicant wants to contest by clicking on the answer key objection link.

Step 4: Enter the sound arguments, upload any necessary supporting documentation, and then submit the objection.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: How to calculate score

Compare your responses with the official SSC CHSL answer key.

Count the total number of correct answers.

Count the total number of incorrect answers.

For each correct answer, add +2 marks.

For each wrong answer, deduct 0.5 marks.

Use the formula:

Total Score = (Correct Answers × 2) – (Wrong Answers × 0.5).

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025

From November 12 to 30, 2025, the SSC CHSL exam was administered in about fifty shifts. To fill 3,131 jobs in Group C, around 30.7 lakh people passed the exam this year.