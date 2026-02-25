SSC CHSL Result 2026 To Be Published Soon; Check Cutoff And Selection Process

SSC CHSL Result 2026: The SSC CHSL Result 2026 will be soon released on the official website. The SSC CHSL Result 2026 can be accessed by adding the login credentials, such as name and number. The SSC CHSL recruitment drive aims to fill up 3131 vacancies for various posts. In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to helpdesk-ssc@ssc.nic.in and call out at 1800-309-3063. The result will mention various details such as name, roll number, and tier 2 requirements selected for the SSC CHSL post.

SSC CHSL Result 2026: Vacancies

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operator (Grade A)

SSC CHSL Result 2026: Steps to Check

Given below are the steps candidates can follow to check the SSC CHSL Result 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHSL Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the link and search for the roll number by using the search function.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future references

SSC CHSL Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidate’s Name and Number

Father's Name and Mother’s Name

Category and Post Name

SSC CHSL Result 2026: Cutoff

Some of the factors affecting the SSC CHSL Result 2026 include the number of candidates, difficulty level, and total number of vacancies.

Separate Cut-Off for Each Category: UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwBD and other reserved categories

Expected Cut-Off (General/UR Category): Between 132–135 and 137–140 marks

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Selection process

Candidates must clear Tier 1 to be eligible for Tier 2, and only those who score higher or equal will be advanced to the next stage.

The staff selection releases separate results. A candidate's Tier 1 scores have a significant impact on whether they advance to Tier 2.

But the ultimate decision is based on how well each step of the hiring process works overall.

Candidates should frequently visit the official website to obtain all the information pertaining to the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2026.