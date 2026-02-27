SSC CHSL Result 2026 Declared: Category-Wise Cut-Offs, Merit List & Tier II Shortlisting Announced

SSC CHSL Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission officially announced the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2026 on February 27, 2026. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination can now access their results and qualifying status via the official website ssc.gov.in using their login credentials. The scorecard contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, category, and Tier II eligibility status.

SSC CHSL Result 2026: How to Check Tier 1 Scores

The following are the steps candidates can take to check the SSC CHSL Result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the SSC CHSL Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Click on the link and search for the roll number using the search function.

Step 4: Download and print the results for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2026: Score Normalization

Since Tier-I was conducted across multiple shifts, the Commission has applied a normalization method. These normalized marks have been used to shortlist candidates for Tier II.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR: 30%

OBC / EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

SSC CHSL 2026: Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

Candiadtes can check out the cutoff categories for the SSC CHSL 2026 below:

LDC / JSA / Clerk-Cum-Typist – List 1

UR: 144.25858

SC: 125.40250

ST: 115.25399

OBC: 143.83055

EWS: 141.42492

ESM: 68.26439

OH: 112.15049

HH: 75.38893

VH: 82.72930

PwBD – Others: 55.33338

Total candidates shortlisted: 37,520

DEO / DEO Grade ‘A’ — Science Stream (Para 8.1 Departments) – List 2

UR: 169.54438

SC: 157.72055

ST: 152.78518

OBC: 169.49507

EWS: 169.54438

ESM: 128.52723

HH: 118.61338

Total shortlisted: 614

DEO / DEO Grade ‘A’—Other Departments (Non-Science) – List 3

UR: 165.26551

SC: 158.63390

ST: 150.43132

OBC: 165.26551

EWS: 163.76792

ESM: 112.53459

HH: 120.21716

PwBD – Others: 108.00288

Total shortlisted: 1,767

Direct Link To Check Result