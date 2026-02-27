SSC CHSL Result 2026 Declared: Category-Wise Cut-Offs, Merit List & Tier II Shortlisting Announced

SSC CHSL Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission officially announced the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2026 on February 27, 2026. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination can now access their results and qualifying status via the official website ssc.gov.in using their login credentials. The scorecard contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, category, and Tier II eligibility status.
SSC CHSL Result 2026: How to Check Tier 1 Scores
The following are the steps candidates can take to check the SSC CHSL Result 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: From the homepage, click on the SSC CHSL Result 2026 link.
Step 3: Click on the link and search for the roll number using the search function.
Step 4: Download and print the results for future reference.
SSC CHSL 2026: Score Normalization
Since Tier-I was conducted across multiple shifts, the Commission has applied a normalization method. These normalized marks have been used to shortlist candidates for Tier II.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks
UR: 30%
OBC / EWS: 25%
All other categories: 20%
SSC CHSL 2026: Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks
Candiadtes can check out the cutoff categories for the SSC CHSL 2026 below:
LDC / JSA / Clerk-Cum-Typist – List 1
UR: 144.25858
SC: 125.40250
ST: 115.25399
OBC: 143.83055
EWS: 141.42492
ESM: 68.26439
OH: 112.15049
HH: 75.38893
VH: 82.72930
PwBD – Others: 55.33338
Total candidates shortlisted: 37,520
DEO / DEO Grade ‘A’ — Science Stream (Para 8.1 Departments) – List 2
UR: 169.54438
SC: 157.72055
ST: 152.78518
OBC: 169.49507
EWS: 169.54438
ESM: 128.52723
HH: 118.61338
Total shortlisted: 614
DEO / DEO Grade ‘A’—Other Departments (Non-Science) – List 3
UR: 165.26551
SC: 158.63390
ST: 150.43132
OBC: 165.26551
EWS: 163.76792
ESM: 112.53459
HH: 120.21716
PwBD – Others: 108.00288
Total shortlisted: 1,767