SSC CHSL admit card 2019 released, here's how to download

The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card 2019 for higher secondary education. It is available on the official websites https://ssc.nic.in/. The exam will be conducted from August 26, 2019, to September 20, 2019.

SSC organised and administered the Tier-II examinations on 8th July 2018, and Tier I examinations were held from 4th March to 26th March 2018. Candidates who qualified the Tier-II examinations were assessed eligible to appear for Tier III examinations.

SSC CHSL admit card 2019: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Look for 'Admit Card'

Click on SSC CHSL skill test admit card

Enter your registration/ roll number and other login credentials and submit

Download your SSC CHSL Admit Card and take a print out for further reference