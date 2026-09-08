SSC CHSL 2026 Registration Begins For 2,536 Vacancies At ssc.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Fee And Last Date | Official notification

SSC CHSL 2026 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, from September 7 to October 7, 2026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for approximately 2,536 tentative vacancies in Group C posts, including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Data Entry Operator, Grade A.

The vacancies are tentative and may be revised after the Commission receives and scrutinises vacancy details from the concerned ministries, departments and organisations.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

SSC CHSL 2026: Important Dates

According to the examination notice, the key dates are:

Application process begins: September 7, 2026

Last date to apply: October 7, 2026, up to 11 pm

Last date for online fee payment: October 8, 2026, up to 11 pm

Application correction window: October 14 to October 16, 2026, up to 11 pm

Tier-I exam: Schedule to be announced

Tier-II exam: Schedule to be announced

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date to submit their applications, as heavy traffic on the SSC website could cause difficulties.

SSC CHSL 2026 Vacancy And Pay Scale

LDC/JSA: Pay Level 2 - ₹19,900–₹63,200

DEO: Pay Level 4 - ₹25,500–₹81,100

DEO: Pay Level 5 - ₹29,200–₹92,300

DEO, Grade A: Pay Level 4 - ₹25,500–₹81,100

Post Allocation

Final allocation of posts will be based on merit and the preferences submitted by candidates.

Once a post is allotted, it will not be changed if the candidate later fails to meet the post-specific physical, medical or educational requirements.

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

The age limit for SSC CHSL 2026 is 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2026.

Candidates must have been born between August 2, 1999 and August 1, 2008, inclusive.

Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved and other categories as per government rules. The relaxation includes five years for SC/ST candidates, three years for OBC candidates and 10 years for PwBD candidates, with further relaxations applicable to certain sub-categories.

Educational Qualification

For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade A posts, except specified DEO positions, candidates must have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

For DEO/DEO Grade A posts in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, SSC and Ministry of Culture, candidates must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject.

Candidates appearing for their Class 12 examination can also apply, provided they acquire the required qualification by October 7, 2026.

The result of the qualifying examination must have been declared by the board or university by the cut-off date. Merely having the result under processing will not satisfy the eligibility requirement.

SSC CHSL 2026 Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and eligible Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

The fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, net banking or Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and RuPay debit cards. The last date for fee payment is October 8, 2026, up to 11 pm.

How To Apply For SSC CHSL 2026

Candidates can apply online through the new SSC website, ssc.gov.in, or through the mySSC mobile application.

Candidates who have not generated a One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new SSC website will have to complete the OTR process before submitting the CHSL application. OTR created on the previous SSC website will not be functional on the new portal.

The Commission has advised candidates to opt for Aadhaar-based authentication while completing OTR. Candidates applying through Aadhaar authentication will not have their applications rejected on the basis of prescribed photograph or signature standards in the manner specified in the notice.

The application module will capture the candidate's photograph during the application process. Candidates must follow the prescribed instructions, including maintaining proper lighting, a plain background and a direct frontal view.

SSC CHSL 2026 Exam Pattern

The CHSL examination will be conducted in two tiers - Tier-I and Tier-II.

Tier-I

Tier-I will be a Computer-Based Examination consisting of four sections:

English Language - 25 questions, 50 marks

General Intelligence - 25 questions, 50 marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 25 questions, 50 marks

General Awareness - 25 questions, 50 marks

The examination will carry 200 marks in total and will have a duration of 60 minutes, with sectional timers of 15 minutes for each subject.

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer.

Tier-II

Tier-II will comprise Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and a Skill Test/Typing Test.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions on the same day. Session-I will include Sections I, II and III, while Session-II will consist of the Skill Test/Typing Test.

Candidates must qualify all sections of Tier-II. The Computer Knowledge Test and Skill Test/Typing Test will be qualifying in nature.

For LDC/JSA posts, candidates opting for English medium in the typing test must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute, while those opting for Hindi must have a speed of 30 words per minute.

For DEO posts, the required data-entry speed will be 8,000 key depressions per hour for most DEO positions and 15,000 key depressions per hour for specified DEO/DEO Grade A posts.

SSC CHSL 2026 Selection Process

Candidates will first be shortlisted for Tier-II based on their performance in Tier-I. Normalised scores will be used for determining merit and cut-offs where the examination is conducted in multiple shifts.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in Section-I and Section-II of Tier-II, subject to qualifying the Computer Knowledge Test and Skill/Typing Test.

Candidates will also be required to submit their post and department preferences online. These preferences will be treated as final, and candidates will be allotted posts based on merit and their preferences.

Selected candidates will undergo two years of probation and may be required to complete prescribed training or examinations during the probation period.

Candidates selected through the examination will be liable to serve anywhere in India, as the posts carry All India Service Liability.

Candidates can check the detailed SSC CHSL 2026 notification and submit their applications through the official SSC website.