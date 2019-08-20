SSC CGL Tier I Result 2019 to be declared today, check it on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Committee Is going to declare the SSC CGL Result 2019 for Tier I Exam today on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check it on ssc.nic.in

According to Jagran Josh, SSC CGL exams were held from June 4, 2019, to June 13, 2019, across various exam centres in the country. About 25 lakhs candidates registered for the exams out of which only 834746 candidates participated in the SSC CGL Tier I exam.

The candidates who clear the SSC Tier I exam would have to appear for Tier II exams which will be held from September 11, 2019, to September 13, 2019.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official site of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.nic.in

Click on the link SSC CGL Result 2018 available on Homepage

A new page will open where you can check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2018

You can download or can take a print for future references