SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 Exam City Details Released At ssc.gov.in; Admit Card To Be Available 2-3 Days Before Exam | Official website

SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 Exam City: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination city details for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 Tier-I. Candidates appearing for the examination can check their allotted examination city by logging in through the designated module on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the SSC notification dated September 21, the CGL Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026.

The Commission has advised candidates to check their examination city details through the login module. The information will help candidates plan their travel and other arrangements ahead of the examination.

Direct link to download the exam city slip

Direct link to read the official announcement

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The SSC CGL Tier-I Admission Certificate (admit card) will tentatively be made available for download two to three days before the respective candidate's examination date.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the same designated login module on the SSC website. The Commission has said that detailed instructions regarding the Admission Certificate are available in its notice dated May 21, 2026.

The examination city slip should not be treated as an admit card. Candidates will have to carry their Admission Certificate to the examination centre to appear for the examination.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 Exam Shifts

The Tier-I examination will be conducted in four shifts. The shift timings are:

Shift 1: 9 am to 10 am

Shift 2: 11:45 am to 12:45 pm

Shift 3: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Shift 4: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Candidates should carefully check the date, shift and examination city allotted to them once the details are displayed on the SSC portal.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination will comprise four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

Each section will contain 25 questions carrying 50 marks, taking the total to 100 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will get one hour to complete the examination.

SSC CGL own Scribe registration

SSC has also issued instructions for candidates who have opted for the Own Scribe facility in the CGL Tier-I examination.

Candidates whose scribe registration was completed before November 5, 2025 may be required to complete fresh scribe registration, as registrations made before that date have been disposed of by the Commission.

The scribe registration process has now been integrated with Aadhaar Authentication. Therefore, personnel willing to appear as a scribe are required to complete fresh registration on the SSC website.

Candidates opting for the Own Scribe facility must submit or map their scribe's registration number for generation of the Scribe Entry Pass. The Commission has also stated that the maximum permissible age of personnel appearing as an own scribe will be governed by its updated policy dated November 4, 2025.

Scribe OTR Mapping deadline

Candidates who have opted for the Own Scribe facility can map their Scribe One-Time Registration (OTR) until September 24, 2026, at 11 pm.

The Scribe Entry Pass will be generated only for candidates who successfully complete the mapping of their Scribe OTR.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for further updates regarding the CGL Tier-I examination and admit card.