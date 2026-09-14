SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 Exam Dates Announced: Exam From September 30 To October 30; Check Pattern, Syllabus & Marking Scheme

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SSC CGL Exam 2026: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination schedule has been made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The official release states that the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will take place between September 30 and October 30, 2026.

There will be two stages for the computer-based SSC CGL 2026 exam: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Before beginning their preparation, candidates taking the Tier 1 exam should be familiar with the topics, grading system, curriculum, and paper format.

SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 Exam Pattern

Exam Type: Objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 200

Exam Duration: 1 hour

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions carrying 50 marks.

General Awareness: 25 questions carrying 50 marks.

Quantitative Aptitude: 25 questions carrying 50 marks.

English Comprehension: 25 questions carrying 50 marks.

Language: Questions will be available in English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section.

Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Total Sections: 4

Marks Per Question: 2 marks.

SSC CGL 2026 General Intelligence And Reasoning Syllabus

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section of SSC CGL 2026 will include both verbal and non-verbal questions. Candidates can expect questions based on semantic analogy, similarities and differences, spatial visualisation, spatial orientation, problem solving, decision-making, visual memory, observation and relationship concepts. Other important topics include number series, figural series, coding and decoding, arithmetical reasoning, word building, numerical operations, trends, Venn diagrams, drawing inferences, indexing, embedded figures, figural classification, non-verbal series, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning and critical thinking.

SSC CGL 2026 Answer Key

Following the exam, the commission will provide the preliminary answer key on its official website. Using the answer key, candidates will be able to review their answers and determine their likely scores.

For exam-related changes, such as their city information, admission card, answer key, and other notifications, candidates should frequently visit the official SSC website.