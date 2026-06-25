SSC CGL 2026: Reopened Application Window Closes Today At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

SSC CGL 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the reopened application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 25, at 11 PM. The commission had reopened the registration portal for two days following multiple requests from candidates seeking an extension of the original deadline.

According to SSC, more than 28 lakh candidates have already registered for the examination. The reopened application facility was made available from June 23, 2026, at 11 PM and will remain active until June 25, 2026, at 11 PM.

The commission has also clarified that the revised closing date, June 25, 2026, will now be considered the crucial date for determining eligibility for the examination.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2026: Important Dates

Reopened Registration Window: June 23, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Last Date to Apply Online: June 25, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: June 26, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Application Correction Window Opens: July 1, 2026

Application Correction Window Closes: July 3, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Revised Eligibility Cut-off Date: June 25, 2026

SSC CGL 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CGL 2026: How to Apply for SSC CGL 2026

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration or login option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required personal details.

Step 4: Existing users can log in using their registration credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and complete Aadhaar verification, including the live photograph process.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

SSC CGL 2026: Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL Examination 2026 will be conducted in two stages—Tier 1 and Tier 2. Both stages will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Tier 1 will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks and will have a duration of 60 minutes. This stage is qualifying in nature. Candidates shortlisted in Tier 1 will be eligible to appear for Tier 2, which plays a major role in determining the final merit list.

SSC CGL 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations. Candidates who qualify in Tier 1 will be shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be conducted in December 2026.

Final selection will be based on candidates' performance in the examination, merit ranking, and the preferences submitted during the recruitment process. Successful candidates will be allotted posts according to their merit and available vacancies.