SSC CGL 2026 Registration Begins For 12,256 Group B And C Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Selection Process

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began SSC CGL 2026 registration on its official website on May 21, 2026. Candidates can register online at ssc.gov.in if they want to pursue careers in government agencies such as Income Tax, Customs, CBI, CBDT & CBEC, etc. On May 21, the notice PDF with all the information including the application procedure, eligibility, position, and exam dates was made available.
The purpose of SSC CGL 2026 is to fill about 12,256 positions in various government sectors. The SSC administers the test every year to find qualified applicants for Group B and Group C positions in Indian ministries, departments, and government offices.
Direct link to read the official notification
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Important dates
Notification Release Date: May 21, 2026
Online Application Process Begins: May 21, 2026
Last Date to Apply Online: June 22, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment: June 23, 2026
Application Correction Window: June 29 to July 1, 2026
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam: August to September 2026
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam: December 2026
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Eligibility criteria
Nationality
Candidates must be:
Citizens of India, Nepal, or Bhutan
Or Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) migrated from countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Eligibility Certificate
Candidates from Nepal, Bhutan, and PIO categories must have an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India.
BRO Vacancy Rule
Only male candidates can apply for Border Roads Organisation (BRO) vacancies.
Age Limit (As on August 1, 2026)
18–27 years: Born between August 2, 1999 and August 1, 2008
20–30 years: Born between August 2, 1996 and August 1, 2006
18–30 years: Born between August 2, 1996 and August 1, 2008
18–32 years: Born between August 2, 1994 and August 1, 2008
Age Relaxation
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
PwBD: 10 years
PwBD + OBC: 13 years
PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years
Ex-Servicemen: 3 years after deduction of military service
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Other Relaxations
Disabled defence personnel:
General: 3 years
SC/ST: 8 years
Central Govt employees with 3 years’ service:
General: Up to 40 years
SC/ST: Up to 45 years
Widows/divorced women/judicially separated women:
General: Up to 35 years
SC/ST: Up to 40 years
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Important Points
Date of birth in Matriculation certificate will be treated as final.
Dependents of Ex-Servicemen are not eligible for ESM reservation.
Non-graduate ESM candidates with less than 15 years of service cannot apply for Group ‘B’ posts.
ESM candidates must fulfil all service and document requirements mentioned in the official notification.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: SSC CGL 2026 Educational Qualification
Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre)
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institute.
Candidates with the following qualifications will be preferred:
Chartered Accountant (CA)
Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)
Company Secretary (CS)
Master’s in Commerce
Master’s in Business Studies
MBA (Finance)
Master’s in Business Economics
Selected candidates must qualify the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service Examination during probation for confirmation and regular appointment.
Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre)
Essential Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institute.
Proficiency in the regional/official language of the concerned state.
Candidates should be able to:
- Read
- Write
- Speak
- Understand the language at matriculation level.
Must possess a language proficiency certificate from a recognised State/Central Board.
Desirable Qualifications
Chartered Accountant (CA)
Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)
Company Secretary (CS)
Master’s in Commerce
Master’s in Business Studies
MBA (Finance)
Master’s in Business Economics
Additional Requirement
Candidates must clear the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service Examination during probation.
Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre)
Essential Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institute.
Proficiency in the regional/official language of the concerned state.
Language certificate at Secondary School Examination level is mandatory.
Desirable Qualifications
Chartered Accountant (CA)
Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)
Company Secretary (CS)
Master’s in Commerce
Master’s in Business Studies
MBA (Finance)
Master’s in Business Economics
Additional Requirement
Candidates must qualify the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service Examination during probation.
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
Candidates must have either:
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class 12
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as a subject at graduation level.
Statistical Investigator Grade-II
Educational Qualification
Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following subjects:
Statistics
Mathematics
Economics
Demography
Population Studies
Operation Research
Information Technology
Computer Science
Computer Engineering
Computer Technology
Computer Applications
Data Science
Artificial Intelligence
Degree must be from a recognised university or institute.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Educational Qualification For All Other Posts
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or equivalent qualification.
Important Points Related To Qualification
Final-Year Students Can Apply
Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation can apply.
However, they must possess the required qualification by August 1, 2026.
Open And Distance Learning Degrees
Degrees obtained through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode are accepted if approved by:
Distance Education Bureau (DEB)
University Grants Commission (UGC)
Candidates must produce approval documents during document verification.
Technical Courses Through Distance Mode
Courses like Engineering, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Architecture, and Physiotherapy are generally not allowed through ODL mode.
However, certain IGNOU B.Tech degrees enrolled up to academic year 2009-10 are considered valid as per Supreme Court order.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Documents Required During Verification
Candidates must produce original documents such as:
Graduation mark sheets
Provisional certificate
Degree certificate
Equivalent Qualification
Candidates claiming equivalent qualifications must provide an equivalence certificate during document verification.
Final decision will be taken by the concerned department/appointing authority.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Registration fees
The SSC CGL 2026 application fee was set by officials at Rs 100 for applicants. Candidates who are women, SC, ST, PwBD, or ex-servicemen are still fully excluded from paying fees.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Steps to apply
To apply online for the SSC CGL 2026, candidates can take the following steps:
Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in/login, the official SSC website.
Step 2: Select "New User? Register Now"
Step 3: To register, enter the necessary information. Your password and registration number will be sent to you.
Step 4: Enter your login information and fill out the SSC CGL 2026 application.
Step 5: Upload required files, such as scanned copies of your photo and signature.
Step 6: Fill out the application and send it in.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Exam pattern
Officially, there are two distinct computer-based exam phases in the SSC CGL recruitment process. Candidates will have an hour to complete Tier-I exams, which will carry 200 points. Negative marking was confirmed by the authorities, who removed 0.50 points for providing inaccurate responses. Mathematics, reasoning, English, and general awareness will all be formally included in Tier-II exams.
For a few specialised positions, other tests covering finance and statistics are still planned.
SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Selection process
The two phases of the SSC CGL selection process are the Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. The Tier 2 exam, which is set for December 2026, will be open to candidates who pass the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Exam scores and the merit list are used to make the final selection, and the chosen candidates are assigned positions depending on their rank and preferences.
Before carefully completing the online application process, candidates were recommended by the authorities to study comprehensive official notifications.