SSC CGL 2026 Registration Begins For 12,256 Group B And C Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Selection Process

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began SSC CGL 2026 registration on its official website on May 21, 2026. Candidates can register online at ssc.gov.in if they want to pursue careers in government agencies such as Income Tax, Customs, CBI, CBDT & CBEC, etc. On May 21, the notice PDF with all the information including the application procedure, eligibility, position, and exam dates was made available.

The purpose of SSC CGL 2026 is to fill about 12,256 positions in various government sectors. The SSC administers the test every year to find qualified applicants for Group B and Group C positions in Indian ministries, departments, and government offices.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Important dates

Notification Release Date: May 21, 2026

Online Application Process Begins: May 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: June 22, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 23, 2026

Application Correction Window: June 29 to July 1, 2026

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam: August to September 2026

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam: December 2026

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Eligibility criteria

Nationality

Candidates must be:

Citizens of India, Nepal, or Bhutan

Or Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) migrated from countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Eligibility Certificate

Candidates from Nepal, Bhutan, and PIO categories must have an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India.

BRO Vacancy Rule

Only male candidates can apply for Border Roads Organisation (BRO) vacancies.

Age Limit (As on August 1, 2026)

18–27 years: Born between August 2, 1999 and August 1, 2008

20–30 years: Born between August 2, 1996 and August 1, 2006

18–30 years: Born between August 2, 1996 and August 1, 2008

18–32 years: Born between August 2, 1994 and August 1, 2008

Age Relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

PwBD + OBC: 13 years

PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years

Ex-Servicemen: 3 years after deduction of military service

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Other Relaxations

Disabled defence personnel:

General: 3 years

SC/ST: 8 years

Central Govt employees with 3 years’ service:

General: Up to 40 years

SC/ST: Up to 45 years

Widows/divorced women/judicially separated women:

General: Up to 35 years

SC/ST: Up to 40 years

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Important Points

Date of birth in Matriculation certificate will be treated as final.

Dependents of Ex-Servicemen are not eligible for ESM reservation.

Non-graduate ESM candidates with less than 15 years of service cannot apply for Group ‘B’ posts.

ESM candidates must fulfil all service and document requirements mentioned in the official notification.

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: SSC CGL 2026 Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre)

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institute.

Candidates with the following qualifications will be preferred:

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)

Company Secretary (CS)

Master’s in Commerce

Master’s in Business Studies

MBA (Finance)

Master’s in Business Economics

Selected candidates must qualify the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service Examination during probation for confirmation and regular appointment.

Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre)

Essential Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institute.

Proficiency in the regional/official language of the concerned state.

Candidates should be able to:

- Read

- Write

- Speak

- Understand the language at matriculation level.

Must possess a language proficiency certificate from a recognised State/Central Board.

Desirable Qualifications

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)

Company Secretary (CS)

Master’s in Commerce

Master’s in Business Studies

MBA (Finance)

Master’s in Business Economics

Additional Requirement

Candidates must clear the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service Examination during probation.

Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre)

Essential Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institute.

Proficiency in the regional/official language of the concerned state.

Language certificate at Secondary School Examination level is mandatory.

Desirable Qualifications

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)

Company Secretary (CS)

Master’s in Commerce

Master’s in Business Studies

MBA (Finance)

Master’s in Business Economics

Additional Requirement

Candidates must qualify the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service Examination during probation.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Candidates must have either:

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class 12

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as a subject at graduation level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following subjects:

Statistics

Mathematics

Economics

Demography

Population Studies

Operation Research

Information Technology

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Computer Technology

Computer Applications

Data Science

Artificial Intelligence

Degree must be from a recognised university or institute.

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Educational Qualification For All Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or equivalent qualification.

Important Points Related To Qualification

Final-Year Students Can Apply

Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation can apply.

However, they must possess the required qualification by August 1, 2026.

Open And Distance Learning Degrees

Degrees obtained through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode are accepted if approved by:

Distance Education Bureau (DEB)

University Grants Commission (UGC)

Candidates must produce approval documents during document verification.

Technical Courses Through Distance Mode

Courses like Engineering, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Architecture, and Physiotherapy are generally not allowed through ODL mode.

However, certain IGNOU B.Tech degrees enrolled up to academic year 2009-10 are considered valid as per Supreme Court order.

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Documents Required During Verification

Candidates must produce original documents such as:

Graduation mark sheets

Provisional certificate

Degree certificate

Equivalent Qualification

Candidates claiming equivalent qualifications must provide an equivalence certificate during document verification.

Final decision will be taken by the concerned department/appointing authority.

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Registration fees

The SSC CGL 2026 application fee was set by officials at Rs 100 for applicants. Candidates who are women, SC, ST, PwBD, or ex-servicemen are still fully excluded from paying fees.

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Steps to apply

To apply online for the SSC CGL 2026, candidates can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in/login, the official SSC website.

Step 2: Select "New User? Register Now"

Step 3: To register, enter the necessary information. Your password and registration number will be sent to you.

Step 4: Enter your login information and fill out the SSC CGL 2026 application.

Step 5: Upload required files, such as scanned copies of your photo and signature.

Step 6: Fill out the application and send it in.

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Exam pattern

Officially, there are two distinct computer-based exam phases in the SSC CGL recruitment process. Candidates will have an hour to complete Tier-I exams, which will carry 200 points. Negative marking was confirmed by the authorities, who removed 0.50 points for providing inaccurate responses. Mathematics, reasoning, English, and general awareness will all be formally included in Tier-II exams.

For a few specialised positions, other tests covering finance and statistics are still planned.



SSC CGL 2026 Group B And C Registration: Selection process

The two phases of the SSC CGL selection process are the Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. The Tier 2 exam, which is set for December 2026, will be open to candidates who pass the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Exam scores and the merit list are used to make the final selection, and the chosen candidates are assigned positions depending on their rank and preferences.

Before carefully completing the online application process, candidates were recommended by the authorities to study comprehensive official notifications.