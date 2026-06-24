SSC CGL 2026: Application Portal Reopened Till June 25 After Candidates Seek Extension; Over 28 Lakh Already Registered

SSC CGL 2026: The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 application period has been reopened by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Following multiple requests for an extension of the deadline from candidates, the commission took this judgement. Over 28 lakh people have enrolled for the test thus far.

The commission has reopened the CGL exam online application portal in accordance with the announcement. Applications may now be submitted during the two-day extended registration period, which runs from June 23, 2026, at 11 p.m., to June 25, 2026, at 11 p.m.

The official notice states, "The relevant part in the Notice of Examination where the closing date was treated as a crucial date for ascertaining eligibility will now be as per the new closing date i.e. June 25, 2026."

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2026: Important dates

Reopened Application Window: June 23, 2026 (11:00 PM) to June 25, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Last Date to Submit Online Application: June 25, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: June 26, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Application Correction Window Opens: July 1, 2026

Application Correction Window Closes: July 3, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Revised Cut-off Date for Eligibility Determination: June 25, 2026

SSC CGL 2026: Application fee and eligibility

The SSC CGL 2026 application fee was set by officials at Rs 100 for applicants. Candidates who are women, SC, ST, PwBD, or ex-servicemen are still fully excluded from paying fees.

SSC CGL 2026: Steps to apply

Applicants can use the procedures listed below to register for the SSC CGL exam in 2026:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Login" or "Register" tab from the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the SSC CGL registration 2026 form with your personal information.

Step 4: Candidates who have previously registered must log in using their registration and password.

Step 5: Complete the Aadhaar verification using a live photo after entering all the information.

Step 6: After uploading the required files and paying, submit.

Step 7: For future reference, download the confirmation page and print it out.

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2026: Exam pattern

There are two phases of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026: Tier 1 and Tier 2. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) modality is used for both phases. While the final merit list is mostly created based on candidates' performance in Tier 2, Tier 1 is qualifying in nature. Tier 1 lasts for 60 minutes and consists of 100 objective-type questions worth 200 points.

SSC CGL 2026: Selection process

The SSC CGL selection process consists of two stages: the Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. The Tier 2 exam, which is set for December 2026, will be open to candidates who pass the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. The merit list and exam results are used to make the final selection, and the chosen applicants are hired according to their rank and preferences.